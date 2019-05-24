TIFFIN – There were a few qualifiers from the area as the Division III Regional Track and Field Meet in Tiffin began Wednesday.

In the 4x800m relay, Archbold’s girls team consisting of Gwynne Riley, Brittney Ramirez, Kylie Sauder and Dakota Stamm won with a time of 9:34.77, advancing to the upcoming state tournament.

The Fayette boys team of Elijah Lerma, Caden Colegrove, Quinn Mitchell and Brett Merillat took fifth but just missed out on advancing.

Hunter Tresnan-Reighard of Delta finished fourth in the boys discus to advance. He notched a best throw of 163 feet, 9 inches.

In the girls high jump, Jasmin Kenzie of Swanton and Addisyn Bentley of Fayette tied for fifth with Kamryn Maxwell of St. Paul, each going out at 4 feet, 10 inches. Delta’s Ella Ford finished eighth.

The meet wraps up on Friday.

D-III Tiffin Regional (prelims)

Boys events

4×800- 1. Liberty Center (Kundo, Connor Keller, Jordan Keller, Nathan Meller), 8:05.1, 2. Ash. Crestview, 3. Columbus Grove, 4. New London; Discus- 1. Hedrick (St. Paul), 179-5, 2. Volz (Sand. SMCC), 3. Arbaugh (Van Buren), 4. Tresnan-Reighard (Delta); Long jump- 1. Cummings (Ottawa Hills), 22-2.5, 2. Schaub (Monroeville), 3. Kromer (Sand. SMCC), 4. Basinger (Pandora-Gilboa); Vault- 1. Mutchler (Col. Crawford), 14-0, 2. Sotak (Woodmore), 3. Kotey (Liberty-Benton), 4. Allen (New London).

Girls events

4×800- 1. Archbold (Riley, Ramirez, Sauder, Stamm), 9:34.77, 2. New London, 3. Columbus Grove, 4. Liberty Center; High jump- 1. Willow (Arlington), 5-4, 2. Endsley (St. Paul), 3. Figgins (Hicksville), 4. Bahnsen (Sand. SMCC); Shot- 1. Fintel (Pat. Henry), 41-11.25, 2. Watkins (Arcadia), 3. Bias (Margaretta), 4. Maag (Columbus Grove).