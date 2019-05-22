Bulldogs, Indians make all-district in Division II

Swanton had a pair named second team all-district, while both the Bulldogs and Wauseon were represented on honorable mention as the Northwest District released their all-district baseball teams for Division II earlier this week.
For the Dogs, Michael Lawniczak and Hunter Mix were second team all-district. Billy Nowakowski and Roman Epley made honorable mention.
Honorable mention all-district for the Indians were Connar Penrod, Joe Shema, Sean Brock and Trent Armstrong.
First team
Lawson Blackmore, sr., Van Wert; Noah Adcock, sr., Elida; Tucker Craft, sr., Bowling Green; Dom James, jr., Bryan; Jordan Davis, jr., Elida; Nate Miller, jr., Bryan; Kyle Jackson, jr., Bowling Green; Jake Hutchins, sr., Shawnee; Jaxon Amweg, sr., Van Wert; Kale Ebling, sr., Shawnee; Zach Marvin, jr., Maumee; Logan Maxwell, soph., Shawnee; Parker Maurer, sr., Celina; Bryce Hoehner, sr., Bowling Green; Jalen McCracken, sr., Van Wert; Brady Erb, sr., Wapakoneta; Brandon Shafer, sr., Defiance.
Player of the Year: Jase Bowen, sr., Central Catholic.
Second team
Landon Willeman, jr., Napoleon; Blayne Robinson, sr., Defiance; Jacob Howard, fr., Defiance; Owen Treece, soph., Van Wert; Brent Matus, jr., Central Catholic; Hayden Maples, sr., Van Wert; Michael Lawniczak, sr., Swanton; Nathan Temple, sr., Van Wert; Justin Schiets, sr., Central Catholic; Hunter Mix, sr., Swanton; Anthony Lutz, sr., Central Catholic; Micah Fry, jr., Bowling Green; Peyton Beaverson, jr., Bowling Green; AJ Brown, jr., Shawnee; Ryan Carrico, sr., Wapakoneta; Luke Burger, jr., Elida; Brendan Conkle, jr., Central Catholic; Jarin Bertke, soph., Shawnee.
Honorable mention
Swanton: Billy Nowakowski, Roman Epley.
Wauseon: Connar Penrod, Joe Shema, Sean Brock, Trent Armstrong.