Locals frequent all-league baseball list

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league baseball teams earlier this week and many local athletes were recognized for their achievements on the diamond.

The player of the year in the league was Archbold’s Rigo Ramos. Blue Streak skipper Dick Selgo received coach of the year honors.

Also making first team all-league for the Blue Streaks were Cory Erbskorn, Kade Kern, and Jeron Williams. Holden Galvan and Aiden Warncke were named to the second team.

Hunter Mix was the lone Swanton Bulldog to be named first team all-league. On the second team for the Bulldogs were Michael Lawniczak and Billy Nowakowski.

Bryce Hudik was first team all-league for Evergreen. Mason Henricks made second team all-league for the Vikings. Delta had a second-teamer in Chase Cooper.

Wauseon was represented as Sean Brock made the second team.

First team

Cory Erbskorn, sr., Archbold; Christian Petersen, sr., Patrick Henry; Dom James, jr., Bryan; Kade Kern, jr., Archbold; Hunter Mix, sr., Swanton; Jarrett Krugh, sr., Liberty Center; Ethan Khandaker, sr., Bryan; Bryce Hudik, sr., Evergreen; Jeron Williams, sr., Archbold.

Player of the Year: Rigo Ramos, sr., Archbold.

Coach of the Year: Dick Selgo, Archbold.

Second team

Holden Galvan, sr., Archbold; Nate Miller, jr., Bryan; Michael Lawniczak, sr., Swanton; Billy Nowakowski, jr., Swanton; Sean Brock, jr., Wauseon; Trent Murdock, jr., Liberty Center; Chase Cooper, jr., Delta; Aiden Warncke, sr., Archbold; Mason Henricks, jr., Evergreen; Carter Burdue, jr., Liberty Center.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Travis Ziegler, Mitch Grosjean.

Delta: Hunter Hamilton, Kayden Kurth.

Evergreen: Bryce Eisel, R.J. Shunck.

Swanton: Austin Luce, Roman Epley.

Wauseon: Trent Armstrong, Joe Shema, Connar Penrod, Levi Krasula.

Rigo Ramos of Archbold pitches in a game earlier this season. He was selected NWOAL Player of the Year when the all-league list was announced earlier this week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_Ramos-v.-Bryan.jpg Rigo Ramos of Archbold pitches in a game earlier this season. He was selected NWOAL Player of the Year when the all-league list was announced earlier this week. File Photo Wauseon’s Sean Brock brings home a run with a sacrifice fly in a game this season. Brock made the all-league second team for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_Brock-with-sac-fly.jpg Wauseon’s Sean Brock brings home a run with a sacrifice fly in a game this season. Brock made the all-league second team for the Indians. File Photo