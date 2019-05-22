Wauseon’s Alisa Shelt named Northwest Ohio Athletic League’s top softball player

Alisa Shelt of Wauseon earned league player of the year honors, plus many more Fulton County girls received all-league honors on the Northwest Ohio Athletic League all-league list that was recently released.

In addition to Shelt, Macee Schang also was named first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. Second team all-league for Wauseon were Christina Norman and Harlee Floss.

On the first team for Archbold were Chloe Schramm and Kylie Sauder. Madison Roth was named second team all-league for the Blue Streaks.

Two received first team honors for Evergreen. They were Andrea Smithmyer and Courtney Couts. Kennedy Keller and Myra Kuszmaul made the second team.

Swanton’s Kylie Ulch was also on the first team. Receiving second team honors for the Bulldogs was Rachel Waszak.

First team

Chloe Schramm, jr., Archbold; Erin Diem, jr., Patrick Henry; Kylie Ulch, jr., Swanton; Andrea Smithmyer, sr., Evergreen; Courtney Couts, jr., Evergreen; Kylie Sauder, soph., Archbold; Kelly Miller, jr., Bryan; Macee Schang, soph., Wauseon; Riley Miller, jr., Liberty Center.

Player of the Year: Alisa Shelt, sr., Wauseon.

Coach of the Year: Mike Meyers, Patrick Henry.

Second team

Becca Jones, sr., Patrick Henry; Rachel Waszak, soph., Swanton; Addie Arnold, fr., Bryan; Christina Norman, sr., Wauseon; Hanna Meyer, jr., Patrick Henry; Madison Roth, jr., Archbold; Samantha Engler, soph., Liberty Center; Kennedy Keller, soph., Evergreen; Harlee Floss, jr., Wauseon; Myra Kuszmaul, sr., Evergreen.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Faith Wyse, Gabby Nafziger, Alyssa McCoy.

Delta: Reagan Rouleau.

Evergreen: Breanna Huffman, Kelsie Komisarek, Zoe VanOstrand.

Swanton: Jessica Dohm, Brianna Williams, Alexis Bergman.

Wauseon: Payton Albright, Juli Spadafore, Chelsie Raabe.

Evergreen’s Myra Kuszmaul tracks down a fly ball in a game this season. Kuszmaul was named second team All-NWOAL. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_Kuszmaul-tracking-fly-ball-1.jpg Evergreen’s Myra Kuszmaul tracks down a fly ball in a game this season. Kuszmaul was named second team All-NWOAL. Kylie Ulch of Swanton slides in safely to home plate, scoring a run for the Bulldogs in a sectional semifinal versus Liberty Center. She was the lone Bulldog to make first team all-league. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_Ulch-slides-in-safely.jpg Kylie Ulch of Swanton slides in safely to home plate, scoring a run for the Bulldogs in a sectional semifinal versus Liberty Center. She was the lone Bulldog to make first team all-league. Alisa Shelt of Wauseon gets off the ground to make a catch in a game against Liberty Center this season. She was recently selected Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year for softball. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_Shelt-catch-v.-LC.jpg Alisa Shelt of Wauseon gets off the ground to make a catch in a game against Liberty Center this season. She was recently selected Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year for softball. File Photo