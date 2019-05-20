Many county athletes advance to regional

The Swanton girls finished as runners-up and several Fulton County athletes advanced to the regional during Division II district competition at Archbold which concluded Saturday.

The Bulldogs were runners-up as a team in District 1. Genoa won the team title, while Archbold was third.

Leading the way for Swanton with first place finishes were Hannah Grabke in the pole vault and Bobbie Oberle in the long jump. Bobbie Oberle also placed second in the 100 meter hurdles to advance and was fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Swanton’s 4×100 meter relay team was second behind Genoa. Brooke Oberle also qualified for the regional with a fourth place finish in the 100m and a third place finish in the 200m.

The Bulldogs had a pair of regional qualifiers in both the high jump and discus. Jasmin Kenzie and Avril Roberts followed up their 1-2 league finish with third and fourth place high jump finishes on Thursday.

Ella Ford of Delta won the event, clearing five feet.

In the discus, Grace Oakes was second and Sammi Taylor third for Swanton.

Brooke Dockery advanced in the 800m by placing third.

The Swanton 4x800m relay team also moved on with a fourth place finish.

For Archbold, Dakota Stamm won the 400 and Gwynne Riley won the 800. Teammate Kylie Sauder placed second in the 800. Shylo Richardson was fourth in the 100 hurdles.

The Streaks also won the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relays.

Pettisville had three district champions to finish in fourth place. Kate Stuber won the 3200, Morgan Leppelmeier won the 1600 and Grace Schnitkey won the discus. Schnitkey was runner-up in the shot put.

Leppelmeier also advanced in the 3200, placing third. Ellie Wixom placed fourth in the pole vault to advance.

A trio of Blackbird relay teams will also move on. The 4×800 team placed second, the 4×100 team was third, and the 4×200 team was fourth.

In addition to Ella Ford’s high jump title, Cassandra Lee won the 300 hurdles for Delta.

Brooklyn Wymer was second in the long jump. Gaby Ford was second in the 400. Sydney Schauwecker moved on with a fourth place finish in the discus.

The Panthers’ 4×200 team also advanced with a third place finish.

Addisyn Bentley advanced in a pair of events for Fayette. She was second in the high jump and fourth in the 200.

On the boys side, Delta had two field event champions. Nate Kohlhofer won the shot put with teammate Hunter Tresnan-Reighard finishing second.

Tresnan-Reighard took first place in the discus by over 20 feet.

Also for the Panthers, Blake Schauwecker was runner-up in the 200 to advance.

Fayette’s Brett Merillat took the title in the 800, as did the Eagles’ 4×800 team.

For Pettisville, Calvin Nofziger was fourth in the 110 hurdles and Graeme Jacoby was fourth in the shot put.

The Evergreen boys competed at the Division III district in Findlay.

Evergreen got it started right in the 100 meter dash as Reece Serna took first with a time of 11.34, and Hunter Vanwert was second with a time of 11.49.

Serna also won the 200m, finishing the race in 22.57.

The Vikings qualified two in field events. Jack Worline took third in the discus with a best throw of 149 feet, 9 inches. Mason Loeffler finished runner-up in the high jump at 6 feet, 3 inches. The winner was Hunter Rader of Cory-Rawson, also going out at 6-3, but he did so in fewer attempts.

The Division III regional will be at Hoernemann Stadium on the campus of Heidelberg University in Tiffin this Wednesday and Friday.