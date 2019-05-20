Wauseon pair headed to state

BOWLING GREEN – For the first time in a long time, Wauseon will be sending athletes to compete at the state tennis tournament held in Mason, Ohio.

On Thursday, Wauseon’s doubles team of Tristan Uribes and Sam Frank won their first two matches at the Division II district tournament on the campus of Bowling Green State University, punching them a ticket to state.

The duo opened with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger of Van Wert. They would clinch the berth to state with a 7-5, 6-3 win versus Grant Stephanic and Chase Harrison of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.

“These two deserve the recognition for all the hours they spent on the courts in the last (few) summers getting better,” said Wauseon coach Stan Schmidt. “They have been best friends growing up and they have a good compliment of power and consistency which has led them to this great achievement. These were two good doubles teams we defeated.”

During action Saturday, Uribes and Frank fell to Carter Welch and Colin Welch of Ottawa-Glandorf in the semifinal. However, they won the third place match 6-3, 6-4 over Jacob Strudthoff and James Dry of Clyde.

Archbold also had a doubles team competing in the district. Their team of Erik Short and Clay Gerig defeated Jacob Ramirez and Riley Creps of Elida 6-4, 6-0, but they fell a win shy of state after a loss to the duo from Clyde in the quarterfinal.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association Boys Tennis State Tournament will be held this Friday and Saturday at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Sam Frank and Tristan Uribes, seen with coach Stan Schmidt, punched their ticket to the state tennis tournament. Photo provided