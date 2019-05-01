Softball sectional draws revealed

Softball sectional draws were announced Sunday as local teams found out where and when they will open tournament play, which kicks off next week.

Wauseon is the second seed in the Division II district that will be held at the University of Northwest Ohio in Lima. The Indians received a bye in the first round, and will host the winner of the game between Defiance and Kenton Friday, May 10 for the sectional title.

Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are each in the Division III, Maumee District.

The Blue Streaks, seeded second, have a first round bye where they will take on the winner of Evergreen and Montpelier Thursday, March 9 for a sectional title. The Vikings are the fifth seed. They host No. 10 seed Montpelier Monday, May 6 at 5 p.m.

Swanton, seeded sixth, opens at home May 6 versus eighth-seeded Liberty Center. The winner gets fourth-seeded Genoa on the road on May 9 for a sectional championship.

Delta, the No. 12 seed, travels to Woodmore May 6 in a sectional semifinal. The winner will face third-seeded Otsego May 9 for a sectional crown.

Fayette and Pettisville, both competing in the Division IV, Bryan District, will open the tournament on the road.

The Eagles are the No. 11 seed, visiting fifth-seeded Ayersville May 6 in a sectional semifinal. The winner is at third-seeded Tinora three days later.

The Blackbirds, seeded 10th, are at Holgate May 6. If victorious, they would then travel to take on top-seeded Antwerp on May 9 for a sectional championship.

Wauseon’s Juli Spadafore pitches during a game this season. The Indians recently received the second seed in the Division II district that will be held at the University of Northwest Ohio in Lima. They have a bye in the first round, where they will host the winner of Defiance and Kenton Friday, May 10 for the sectional title. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_Spadafore-in-circle.jpg Wauseon’s Juli Spadafore pitches during a game this season. The Indians recently received the second seed in the Division II district that will be held at the University of Northwest Ohio in Lima. They have a bye in the first round, where they will host the winner of Defiance and Kenton Friday, May 10 for the sectional title. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor