Evergreen boys, Delta girls on top at TJ Rupp Track Invitational

Evergreen won the overall boys title, plus Delta and Evergreen went one and two in the girls meet at the second annual TJ Rupp Invitational Monday at Evergreen.

The Viking boys were led individually by Reece Serna, who won titles in the 100 and 200 meter dash events. Other winners for the Vikings were Mason Loeffler in the high jump and William Dumas in pole vault.

They were also victorious in the 4x200m relay, the 4x400m relay, and 4x800m relay.

For Delta, Hunter Tresnan-Reighard won both throwing competitions. Josh Tresnan-Reighard won the 800m for the Panthers.

Cassandra Lee took home a pair of titles for the Delta girls, winning the 300m hurdles and long jump. Also, Izzy Wyse won the 200m and Brooklyn Green placed first in the shot put.

The Panthers had winning relay teams in the 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay, and 4x400m relay.

Winning titles for Evergreen were Andrea Vanwert (100m), Asia Gensch (100m hurdles), Kyiah Harris (high jump) and Jordan Lumbrezer (discus).

TJ Rupp Invite

Boys

Evergreen 100, Ottawa Hills 87, Northwood 74, Delta 70, Emmanuel Christian 15

100- Serna (Ev), 11.69; 200- Serna (Ev), 23.23; 400- Lucas (N), 54.32; 800- Josh Tresnan-Reighard (D), 2:21.2; 1600- McClure (OH), 4:45.22; 3200- McClure (OH), 10:25.66; 110 hurdles- Artelmi (OH), 17.13; 300 hurdles- Artelmi (OH), 43.07; 4×100 relay- Ottawa Hills (Artelmi, Cummings, Mukherjee, Nichols), 45.87; 4×200 relay- Evergreen (Ruetz, Sanders, Vanwert, Serna), 1:39.83; 4×400 relay- Evergreen (Smith, Cordray, Donnald, Riggs), 3:58.35; 4×800 relay- Evergreen (Smith, Cordray, Tipping, Majewski), 9:29.55; High jump- Loeffler (Ev), 6-0; Vault- Dumas (Ev), 9-0; Long jump- Cummings (OH), 18-7.75; Shot- Hunter Tresnan-Reighard (D), 51-9; Discus- Hunter Tresnan-Reighard (D), 147-11.

Girls

Delta 114, Evergreen 105, Northwood 75, Ottawa Hills 19

100- Vanwert (E), 13.4; 200- Wyse (D), 29.42; 400- Fowler (N), 1:03.24; 800- Fowler (N), 2:31.46; 1600- Fowler (N), 5:40.79; 3200- Fowler (N), 12:24.08; 100 hurdles- Gensch (E), 17.53; 300 hurdles- Lee (D), 50.33; 4×100 relay- Delta (Lee, Brooklyn Wymer, Maurer, Wyse), 56.05; 4×200 relay- Delta (Wyse, Maurer, Ella Ford, Brooklyn Wymer), 2:01.39; 4×400 relay- Delta (Gaby Ford, Munger, Ella Ford, Smith), 4:46.48; 4×800 relay- Northwood (Cox, Ronquillo, Long, Sherman), 13:02.77; High jump- Harris (E), 4-8; Long jump- Lee (D), 14-1; Shot- Green (D), 30-11.75; Discus- Lumbrezer (E), 92-11.

Evergreen’s Reece Serna, left, takes the baton from Hunter Vanwert in the 4x200m relay at an earlier meet this season. The Viking boys placed first as a team while their girls took second at the second annual Rupp Invitational held Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/05/web1_Vanwert-to-Serna.jpg Evergreen’s Reece Serna, left, takes the baton from Hunter Vanwert in the 4x200m relay at an earlier meet this season. The Viking boys placed first as a team while their girls took second at the second annual Rupp Invitational held Monday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor