Bryce Hudik pitches Vikings past Indians in league baseball, 5-2

On a cloudy, cool, damp day, Evergreen’s Bryce Hudik was a ray of sunshine.

The lanky senior allowed just three hits, and the Vikings made the most out of their scoring chances to take down Wauseon, 5-2, in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball action Thursday.

After a very slow start, the win pushed the Vikings overall record to 9-9. They are 4-2 in the league.

The Indians are now 8-10 on the season and 3-3 in league play.

Evergreen scored in each of the first four innings off Indian starter Brady Thomas.

In the first, Mason Henricks beat out an infield hit to open the game and Hudik walked to put runners on first and second with no one down.

Jack Krispin’s line drive single plated one run and Sam Lubinski’s ground out brought home another to give the Vikes a quick 2-0 lead.

The Indians got one back on Sean Brock’s ringing double and Joe Shema’s base hit in the bottom of the inning, but Evergreen answered right back in the top of the second.

Brock Hudik drew a walk, Adam Baumgartner’s single sent him to third where he scored on a fielder’s choice.

Evergreen made it 4-1 in the third, scoring without the benefit of a hit.

Krispin was hit by a pitch, and after a pair of force plays, Lubinski stole second and came home on an error on David Carroll’s ground ball.

Wauseon had their best opportunity in the bottom of the inning.

Brock’s one-out infield single, a two-out error on Trent Armstrong’s bouncer which brought in a run, and Trevor Rodriguez’ walk, along with a wild pitch put runners at second and third.

However, Hudik got out of the jam by getting Levi Krasula on a pop up to first.

Evergreen got one more when Brock Hudik drilled a double into the gap in right center leading off the fourth, then came around on two ground outs to push the Evergreen lead to 5-2.

From there, Hudik didn’t allow a hit and walked just one the rest of the way.

Brock, coming on in relief for the Indians, was just as effective. He worked three hitless innings and struck out five batters.

The Indians split a pair of games the next two days, winning 6-4 at Bryan Friday in a makeup game but falling to Bellevue 16-7 on Saturday.

The Vikings host Bryan today.

Wauseon is at Swanton today, Holgate Tuesday and Edon on Friday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-5.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com