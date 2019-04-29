Harlee Floss’ walk-off bomb keeps Indians in first place in league softball race

Big game players make big plays in big games.

In a game where the winner would keep in front of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball race, Wauseon’s Harlee Floss came up with the biggest hit of the season for the Indians with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh that gave the Indians a 7-6 win over Evergreen.

The Tribe kept on top of the league standings with one week to go while Evergreen fell into second place.

It was the Vikings who got a fast start when Myra Kuszmaul blasted a booming two-run home run in the top of the first.

Wauseon tied it up in the bottom of the inning on an error and Macee Schang’s RBI single.

The Vikes re-claimed the lead in the third when Kuszmaul struck again, this time with a run-scoring single that chased Kelsie Komisarek home with the go-ahead run.

Evergreen picked up two more in the third.

Courtney Couts singled, then a walk and a sacrifice set the stage for Zoe VanOstrand’s two-run shot up the middle that made it 5-2.

The Vikes extended the lead by one more in the fifth when Breanna Huffman singled and eventually came home on a Sarah Myers bunt.

Wauseon got that one back when Christina Norman singled and came around on two Evergreen miscues to make it 6-3 after five.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh.

Payton Albright started the winning rally with a single. An error and Alisa Shelt’s double chopped the lead to 6-4 and set the stage for Floss. On a 1-2 pitch, her drive to left just cleared the fence to bring the Indians all the way back for the win.

Wauseon moved to 16-4 overall after adding wins over Bryan Friday, then Bowsher and Sylvania Southview in a doubleheader at Southview Saturday..

Evergreen rebounded Saturday with a doubleheader win over Maumee 10-4, and Sylvania Northview 7-5.

Kuszmaul homered for the third straight game and drove home three in the win over the Panthers.

Andrea Smithmyer added three hits and scored three times, while VanOstrand, Couts and Jocelyn Schuster each had two hits.

In the nightcap against Northview, Komisarek went 3 for 3 and Lexi Thibodeaux was 3 for 4 to pace the Evergreen offense.

Evergreen is now 12-8 on the year.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

