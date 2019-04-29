Archbold takes runner-up at Walker/Dilbone Relays

Archbold was runner-up to Liberty Center in both meets at the annual Walker/Dilbone Relays held in Archbold Friday. In the boys meet, Liberty Center edged the Blue Streaks 98-97, while in the girls meet, the Tigers finished with 99 points ahead of Archbold who finished with 71.

The Wauseon boys finished third with 89 points, and their girls took fourth with 63.

Archbold’s boys had victorious relay teams in the 800 sprint medley, the 4×100 relay, 4×110 shuttle hurdle and 4×200 relay.

The Streaks also took home titles in the shot put and discus relays.

Matthew Gladieux had the best throw in the shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 8 and 1/2 inches. He was first in the discus with a throw of 135 feet, 9 inches, plus teammate Mason Babcock was second at 128 feet, 10 inches.

Wauseon won the long jump relay as Xavier Torres placed first (21-3.5) individually, Jonas Tester took second (20-2.5), and Noah Sauber tied for third (20-0.75).

On the girls side, Archbold won relays in the 800 sprint medley, 1600 sprint medley, 4×800 relay and 4×400 relay.

Walker/Dilbone Relays

Boys

Liberty Center 98, Archbold 97, Wauseon 89, Patrick Henry 55, Ayersville 21, Ottawa Hills 20, Leipsic 19, Pettisville 3

800 sprint medley- Archbold (Tijerina, Gomez, Grime, Theobald), 1:44.46; Distance medley- Liberty Center (Kundo, Strauss, Elieff, Rauch), 11:50.42; 4×100 relay- Archbold (Cruz, Gomez, Grime, Tijerina), 47; 4×103 weight relay- Liberty Center (Patterson, Angiletta, Lubinski, Spradlin), 51.6; 1600 sprint medley- Liberty Center (Bowers, Connor Keller, Jordan Keller, Nathan Meller), 3:51.2; 4×110 shuttle hurdle- Archbold (Zimmerman, Cruz, Grime, Beaverson), 1:07.13; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Tijerina, Gomez, Cruz, Theobald), 1:38.43; 4×800 relay- Liberty Center (Kundo, Connor Keller, Jordan Keller, Meller), 8:53.78; 4×400 relay- Liberty Center (Strauss, Connor Keller, Bowers, Kundo), 3:36.75; High jump relay- Liberty Center; Long jump relay- Wauseon; Shot put relay- Archbold; Discus relay- Archbold.

Girls

Liberty Center 99, Archbold 71, Patrick Henry 64, Wauseon 63, Leipsic 43, Ayersville 33, Pettisville 19, Ottawa Hills 11

800 sprint medley- Archbold (Cox, Richardson, Hall, Dakota Stamm), 1:58.15; Distance medley- Liberty Center (Roell, Atkinson, Miller, Oelkrug), 14:10.74; 4×100 relay- Liberty Center (Bachman, Long, Hollenbaugh, Vollmar), 53.65; 4×103 weight relay- Ottawa Hills (Jacob, Howard, Diesen, Mayer-Heckathorn), 1:00.4; 1600 sprint medley- Archbold (Pena, Dakota Stamm, Riley, Sauder), 4:28.99; 4×100 shuttle hurdle- Liberty Center (Long, Sonnenberg, Johnson, Bachman), 1:09.8; 4×200 relay- Ayersville (Bour, Fishpaw, Tressler, Olds), 1:52.9; 4×800 relay- Archbold (Sauder, Brittney Ramirez, Riley, Dakota Stamm), 10:39.71; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Pena, Sauder, Riley, Dakota Stamm), 4:20.28; High jump relay- Liberty Center; Long jump relay- Leipsic; Shot put relay- Patrick Henry; Discus relay- Patrick Henry.

Wauseon’s Noah Sauber takes a handoff from Noah Tester in the 4×100 meter relay during the Walker/Dilbone Relays in Archbold Friday. The Indians took third in this event as their boys placed third overall and the girls were fourth. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Sauber-taking-handoff.jpg Wauseon’s Noah Sauber takes a handoff from Noah Tester in the 4×100 meter relay during the Walker/Dilbone Relays in Archbold Friday. The Indians took third in this event as their boys placed third overall and the girls were fourth. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Gwynne Riley of Archbold after passing Meleah Plank of Pettisville in the girls distance medley Friday during the Walker/Dilbone Relays. The Blue Streaks were runner-up to Liberty Center in both the boys and girls meets. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Riley-Plank-in-medley.jpg Gwynne Riley of Archbold after passing Meleah Plank of Pettisville in the girls distance medley Friday during the Walker/Dilbone Relays. The Blue Streaks were runner-up to Liberty Center in both the boys and girls meets. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Jessica Perez of Wauseon competing in the long jump relay. Collectively, the Indians took third as a team in this event. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Perez-in-HJ.jpg Jessica Perez of Wauseon competing in the long jump relay. Collectively, the Indians took third as a team in this event. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Xavier Torres of Wauseon clears 6 feet in the high jump relay. He was the last man standing, however, the team took second to Liberty Center’s relay. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Torres-at-Dilbones.jpg Xavier Torres of Wauseon clears 6 feet in the high jump relay. He was the last man standing, however, the team took second to Liberty Center’s relay. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Matthew Gladieux of Archbold in the shot put relay. The Archbold boys took home titles in the shot put relay and discus relay. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Gladieux-at-Dilbone-relays.jpg Matthew Gladieux of Archbold in the shot put relay. The Archbold boys took home titles in the shot put relay and discus relay. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Liberty Center sweeps event