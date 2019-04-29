Archbold takes runner-up at Walker/Dilbone Relays

Archbold was runner-up to Liberty Center in both meets at the annual Walker/Dilbone Relays held in Archbold Friday. In the boys meet, Liberty Center edged the Blue Streaks 98-97, while in the girls meet, the Tigers finished with 99 points ahead of Archbold who finished with 71.
The Wauseon boys finished third with 89 points, and their girls took fourth with 63.
Archbold’s boys had victorious relay teams in the 800 sprint medley, the 4×100 relay, 4×110 shuttle hurdle and 4×200 relay.
The Streaks also took home titles in the shot put and discus relays.
Matthew Gladieux had the best throw in the shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 8 and 1/2 inches. He was first in the discus with a throw of 135 feet, 9 inches, plus teammate Mason Babcock was second at 128 feet, 10 inches.
Wauseon won the long jump relay as Xavier Torres placed first (21-3.5) individually, Jonas Tester took second (20-2.5), and Noah Sauber tied for third (20-0.75).
On the girls side, Archbold won relays in the 800 sprint medley, 1600 sprint medley, 4×800 relay and 4×400 relay.
Walker/Dilbone Relays
Boys
Liberty Center 98, Archbold 97, Wauseon 89, Patrick Henry 55, Ayersville 21, Ottawa Hills 20, Leipsic 19, Pettisville 3
800 sprint medley- Archbold (Tijerina, Gomez, Grime, Theobald), 1:44.46; Distance medley- Liberty Center (Kundo, Strauss, Elieff, Rauch), 11:50.42; 4×100 relay- Archbold (Cruz, Gomez, Grime, Tijerina), 47; 4×103 weight relay- Liberty Center (Patterson, Angiletta, Lubinski, Spradlin), 51.6; 1600 sprint medley- Liberty Center (Bowers, Connor Keller, Jordan Keller, Nathan Meller), 3:51.2; 4×110 shuttle hurdle- Archbold (Zimmerman, Cruz, Grime, Beaverson), 1:07.13; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Tijerina, Gomez, Cruz, Theobald), 1:38.43; 4×800 relay- Liberty Center (Kundo, Connor Keller, Jordan Keller, Meller), 8:53.78; 4×400 relay- Liberty Center (Strauss, Connor Keller, Bowers, Kundo), 3:36.75; High jump relay- Liberty Center; Long jump relay- Wauseon; Shot put relay- Archbold; Discus relay- Archbold.
Girls
Liberty Center 99, Archbold 71, Patrick Henry 64, Wauseon 63, Leipsic 43, Ayersville 33, Pettisville 19, Ottawa Hills 11
800 sprint medley- Archbold (Cox, Richardson, Hall, Dakota Stamm), 1:58.15; Distance medley- Liberty Center (Roell, Atkinson, Miller, Oelkrug), 14:10.74; 4×100 relay- Liberty Center (Bachman, Long, Hollenbaugh, Vollmar), 53.65; 4×103 weight relay- Ottawa Hills (Jacob, Howard, Diesen, Mayer-Heckathorn), 1:00.4; 1600 sprint medley- Archbold (Pena, Dakota Stamm, Riley, Sauder), 4:28.99; 4×100 shuttle hurdle- Liberty Center (Long, Sonnenberg, Johnson, Bachman), 1:09.8; 4×200 relay- Ayersville (Bour, Fishpaw, Tressler, Olds), 1:52.9; 4×800 relay- Archbold (Sauder, Brittney Ramirez, Riley, Dakota Stamm), 10:39.71; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Pena, Sauder, Riley, Dakota Stamm), 4:20.28; High jump relay- Liberty Center; Long jump relay- Leipsic; Shot put relay- Patrick Henry; Discus relay- Patrick Henry.