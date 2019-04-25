Archbold baseball pummels Wauseon

Archbold banged out 13 runs on 16 hits with just one error defensively, defeating Wauseon 13-4 to stay undefeated at 4-0 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball action Monday in Wauseon.

The Indians had seven hits but also committed five errors.

Cory Erbskorn paced the Blue Streak offense, going 3 for 4 with a walk and five runs batted in. Holden Galvan went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Streaks.

For Wauseon, Brady Thomas finished 1 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs.

Archbold’s Rigo Ramos went 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits.

Connar Penrod went four innings in taking the loss for Wauseon.

The Streaks then traveled to Paulding Tuesday, picking up a 16-0 win.

Archbold (12-2, 4-0 NWOAL) is at Patrick Henry today, Stryker Friday, then Anthony Wayne for a tri-match with the Generals and Ottawa Hills on Saturday.

Wauseon (7-8, 2-2) welcomes Evergreen today, is at Bryan for a makeup game Friday, then takes on Bellevue at Carter Park in Bowling Green on Saturday.

Cory Erbskorn of Archbold rounds second base in front of Wauseon’s Levi Krasula during Monday’s NWOAL baseball game. The Blue Streaks scored 13 runs on 16 hits as they defeated the Indians 13-4. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Erbskorn-around-2nd.jpg Cory Erbskorn of Archbold rounds second base in front of Wauseon’s Levi Krasula during Monday’s NWOAL baseball game. The Blue Streaks scored 13 runs on 16 hits as they defeated the Indians 13-4. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor