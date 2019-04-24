Indians edge Streaks in boys tennis

In their first meeting of the season due to an earlier contest getting postponed, Wauseon hosted and defeated Archbold 3-2 in boys tennis action Tuesday.

The Indians emerged victorious thanks to a sweep of the singles portion of the competition.

In first singles, Wauseon’s Tristan Uribes defeated Nathan Rettig without losing a game. Sam Frank defeated Andrew Hogrefe 6-2, 6-1 in second singles, then Brandon Krutz won 6-0, 6-1 over Cameron Collins in third singles.

However, the Blue Streaks did get the better of the Indians in the doubles portion.

Archbold’s duo of Erik Short and Josiah Kindinger bested James Allen and Ben Allen by a 6-2, 6-0 final in first doubles. Then in second doubles, Devin Witte and Clay Gerig got the best of Darren Dong and Lance Rupp 6-1, 6-0.

Archbold travels to Bryan for a match Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Both teams will also compete at the rescheduled Northern Buckeye Tennis League Doubles Tournament held in Archbold Saturday at 2 p.m.

Brandon Krutz of Wauseon backhands one in his third singles match with Cameron Collins of Archbold during boys tennis action Tuesday. The Indians swept all three singles matches as they took down the Blue Streaks 3-2. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Krutz-v.-Collins.jpg Brandon Krutz of Wauseon backhands one in his third singles match with Cameron Collins of Archbold during boys tennis action Tuesday. The Indians swept all three singles matches as they took down the Blue Streaks 3-2. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Josiah Kindinger of Archbold with a return in first doubles during a match at Wauseon Tuesday. Kindinger and partner Erik Short won their match 6-2, 6-0. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Kindinger-returns.jpg Josiah Kindinger of Archbold with a return in first doubles during a match at Wauseon Tuesday. Kindinger and partner Erik Short won their match 6-2, 6-0. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Tristan Uribes versus Archbold’s Nathan Rettig in first singles Tuesday. Uribes won by a 6-0, 6-0 final. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Uribes-v.-Archbold.jpg Wauseon’s Tristan Uribes versus Archbold’s Nathan Rettig in first singles Tuesday. Uribes won by a 6-0, 6-0 final. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor