Indians get back in league softball race

After Archbold tied the game at three, Wauseon went to work and picked up a run in the bottom of the third inning, and from there it was all Indians as Wauseon opened up the Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball race with a 12-5 win against the visiting Blue Streaks Monday.

Archbold entered as the final unbeaten team in league play.

The game was tied at three in the third inning when Archbold’s Kylie Sauder lined a home run past the centerfield fence. However, Wauseon was able to come right back in the bottom of the inning to take the lead again when Chelsie Raabe singled in Alisa Shelt.

“We just never give up,” stated Wauseon coach Mark Schang. “The girls wanted this game and they got it.”

Each team was able to have big innings offensively late in the game. In the bottom of the fifth, the Indians added on three more runs with two out. Raabe started the rally with a run-scoring single, then after a single and a hit batter, Alexis Haury drove both runners in for a 7-3 lead.

“Mentally, we just weren’t ready to go,” said Archbold coach Andrea Thiel. “We just didn’t come ready to play. A lot of our mistakes were mental and against a good team, you can’t mistakes like that.”

Archbold came back in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs on a blast to right by Faith Wyse.

“We fought back and they thought it was a game, too,” Thiel said of closing the gap. “We just had the wheels fall off. We put people on and hit a few people, and againt good teams you cannot give them extra bases. Bad things happen and it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Wauseon put the game out of reach with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Raabe drove in another run with a single, which started the hit parade for the Indians. Jettie Burget followed with a two-run double, Juli Spadafore laced a run-scoring single back up the middle and Haury dropped in a single that quickly reached the outfield grass for the final run of the game.

“The middle and bottom of our lineup was on point today,” stated the Wauseon coach.

Burget got the scoring started when she hammered a two-run shot off the roof of the left field restrooms for a 2-0 Wauseon lead. The Indians added another run late in the inning when Autumn Pelok was caught in a rundown long enough to allow a run to score.

Burget hit a home run, a double and single to lead the Wauseon offensive attack. Raabe added three singles and three RBIs. Haury had two hits and also drove in three.

“It was awesome today,” coach Schang said of the offense. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m so excited about the win. We’ll have to keep it going in the league.”

Spadafore worked six innings in the circle to pick up the win. She allowed five runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Chloe Schramm worked into the fifth for Archbold and took the loss.

Both teams returned to action Tuesday and picked up wins. For the Indians, they scored in every inning in claiming a 13-3 decision over St. Ursula. Burget tagged another longball and drove in four. Christina Norman and Harlee Floss drove in a pair of runs while Spadafore added a RBI.

Archbold needed a run in the top of the eighth inning to beat Paulding 11-10. Madison Roth, Schramm and Bralynn Blanton all hit home runs for the Streaks in the win. Blanton drove in four, Roth drove in three and Gabby Nafziger added two RBIs in the win for Archbold.

Wauseon (12-4, 3-1) has a big game Thursday as Evergreen, who also has just one league loss, visits for a NWOAL contest. The Indians also play at Bryan Friday.

Archbold (13-6, 4-1) plays at Patrick Henry Thursday and will host Genoa in a doubleheader Saturday.

Kylie Sauder of Archbold tags out Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok, but after a run had already scored on the play during a NWOAL softball contest Monday. The Indians bested their rival to the west, 12-5. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Sauder-tags-out-Pelok.jpg Kylie Sauder of Archbold tags out Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok, but after a run had already scored on the play during a NWOAL softball contest Monday. The Indians bested their rival to the west, 12-5. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor Jettie Burget of Wauseon jubilantly rounds the bases following a home run Monday versus Archbold. She drove in four runs for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Burget-trots-home.jpg Jettie Burget of Wauseon jubilantly rounds the bases following a home run Monday versus Archbold. She drove in four runs for the Indians. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

Down Archbold 12-5

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com