Spring tournament details announced

Spring tournament season is right around the corner and district sites have been revealed.

For baseball, Swanton and Wauseon are both in the Division II, Archbold District. The district winner will advance to the regional at Carter Park in Bowling Green.

The first two rounds are played at the field of the higher seeded team, with the district semifinal and final at Archbold.

In Division III, Archbold, Delta and Evergreen are in the district at Defiance High School. The winner of that district advances to the regional at Elida.

Fayette and Pettisville are in the Division IV, Bryan District. The winner moves on to the regional at Patrick Henry.

Sectionals will be held May 11-18, while district tournaments are May 20-24.

For softball, Wauseon is in the Division II district at the University of Northwest Ohio in Lima. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton, all competing in Division III, will be in Maumee for the district at Rolf Park.

In Division IV, Fayette and Pettisville are in the Bryan District.

Sectionals are May 6-11 and district tournaments May 13-18.

Local track teams are scattered throughout the area for their district tournaments.

Four schools will send participants to the Division II Defiance District held May 15 and May 17.

Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon are represented on the boys side. Evergreen and Wauseon will send their girls to compete.

Archbold will once again host a Division III district. Delta, Fayette and Pettisville will be there on the boys side, along with girls from Archbold, Delta, Fayette, Pettisville and Swanton. That district is set for May 16 and May 18.

The Evergreen boys will be at the Division III Findlay District, also May 16 and May 18.

Regional tournaments will be held in Piqua for Division II, and at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium for Division III.

In boys tennis, Archbold and Wauseon will be at Defiance College for the Division II sectional held May 9 and May 11. The district is on the campus of Bowling Green State University May 16 and May 18.

Wauseon's Sean Brock brings home a run with a sacrifice fly in a non-league game against Ottawa-Glandorf this season. The Indians will compete in the Division II, Archbold District next month when tournament play begins. Faith Wyse of Archbold puts a ball in play during a NWOAL meeting with Bryan this season. The Blue Streaks are one of four local teams set to compete in the Division III district at Maumee's Rolf Park. Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are the others.