Wauseon boys tennis splits matches with Bowling Green, Bryan

The Wauseon tennis team split matches earlier this week, winning 5-0 at home versus Bowling Green Monday but falling at Bryan 4-1 on Tuesday.

The loss to the Golden Bears was an Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Team Tournament match.

Versus the Bobcats Monday, Tristan Uribes won in first singles to improve to 10-0 on the season. However, he did drop his match Tuesday with Jay Fortner of Bryan.

Other singles winners for the Indians versus BG were Sam Frank and Brandon Krutz. James Allen and Ben Allen teamed up to win in first doubles, while Darren Dong and Mike Waite won in second doubles.

Frank won in second singles for Wauseon’s lone win against Bryan.

Wauseon (6-5) is at Rossford Thursday, and heads to Archbold Saturday morning to compete in the Northern Buckeye Tennis League Doubles Tournament.

