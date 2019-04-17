Archbold edges Evergreen in softball, 3-2

Archbold made the most of scoring opportunities in the first three innings, and got a big break defensively in the last out of the game to take a 3-2 NWOAL win over Evergreen Monday.

The loss was the first for the Vikes in league play while Archbold remained unbeaten.

In the first inning, Gabby Nafziger reached on a bunt single and made her way to third on a sacrifice and ground out.

Then with two down, a passed ball brought home the first run of the game.

Faith Wyse homered over the center field fence off Viking pitcher Courtney Couts leading off the second, but Couts returned the favor with a line shot over the right field wall off Chloe Schramm in the bottom of the inning to keep Evergreen within one.

Archbold again gained a two-run lead with a single tally in the third.

An error, a walk and Madison Roth’s double to right made it 3-1 with one out.

Couts got out of trouble, escaping the inning on a pop up and bounce out to the mound.

Archbold threatened with two down in the fifth when Kylie Sauder and Roth singled, but Couts got Schramm to pop out to end the inning.

Evergreen rallied in the sixth as an error and walk put two Vikes on with one down.

However, Nafziger snared Myra Kuszmaul’s drive to deep center and Sauder speared Breanna Huffman’s line drive up the middle to end that threat.

The Vikings again had an opportunity in the seventh.

Lexi Thibodeaux singled and when the ball got through the outfield, she advanced to second. One out later, Kennedy Keller singled to put runners at the corners.

A ground out scored Thibodeaux to cut the lead in half and put the tying run at second.

Andrea Smithmyer laced a line drive heading toward right field, but Wyse got a big enough piece of it to deflect the ball to Roth, and the second baseman completed the play to first to end the game.

Both Schramm and Couts allowed just six hits on the mound.

Evergreen rebounded the following day with a 10-0 win over Toledo Bowsher. Couts fired a shutout at the Rebels and also homered for the second day in a row. Sarah Myers went long for the Vikings.

Smithmyer and Kelsie Komisarek each had three hits on the day, while Myers, Zoe VanOStrand and Keller had two apiece.

Archbold is at Delta Thursday while Evergreen travels to Liberty Center.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

