Wauseon tops Archbold Blue Streaks, Evergreen Vikings in NWOAL tri-meet

Wauseon swept a Northwest Ohio Athletic League track and field tri-meet held Tuesday at Evergreen. Archbold was second, and host Evergreen third in both the boys and girls meets.
In the boys meet, Wauseon’s James Hutchinson took first in both hurdle events. Other individual winners for the Indians were: Samuel Blanco, 200m; Layton Willson, 800m; Braden Vernot, 1600m; Michael Cheezan, 3200m; Gregory Moore, pole vault; and Xavier Torres, long jump.
Archbold’s Matthew Gladieux claimed titles in the shot put and discus. Also taking first for the Blue Streaks were Trey Theobald in the 100m and Austin Roth in the 400m.
Mason Loeffler of Evergreen took home an individual title in the high jump.
The Wauseon girls swept the distance events as Sam Aeschliman won the 800m, Maggie Duden the 1600m, and Serena Mathews the 3200m. In the field, Paige Alexandria Smith won the pole vault for the Indians, Paige Allison Smith the long jump, and Sydney Zirkle the shot put.
For Archbold, Dakota Stamm took first in the 100m and 200m. They also got wins from Gwynne Riley in the 400m and Kiera Gensler in the discus.
Asia Gensch of Evergreen swept the hurdle events. Kyiah Harris won the high jump for the Vikings.
Evergreen Tri-Meet
Boys
Wauseon 70, Archbold 65, Evergreen 38
100- Theobald (A), 11.3; 200- Blanco (W), 26.31; 400- Roth (A), 56.33; 800- Willson (W), 2:15.62; 1600- Vernot (W), 5:00.33; 3200- Cheezan (W), 10:45.42; 110 hurdles- Hutchinson (W), 16.43; 300 hurdles- Hutchinson (W), 43.2; 4×100- Evergreen (Sanders, Etue, Serna, Vanwert), 47.25; 4×200- Archbold (Tijerina, Gomez, Theobald, Grime), 1:36.4; 4×400- Archbold (Grime, Roth, CullenLemley, Theobald), 3:41.74; 4×800- Wauseon (Vernot, Nofziger, Cheezan, Wasnich), 9:52.14; High jump- Loeffler (E), 6-2; Vault- Moore (W), 11-8; Long jump- Torres (W), 19-2.25; Shot put- Gladieux (A), 46-6; Discus- Gladieux (A), 149-1.
Girls
Wauseon 73, Archbold 59, Evergreen 39
100- Dakota Stamm (A), 12.79; 200- Dakota Stamm (A), 26.31; 400- Riley (A), 1:03.06; 800- Aeschliman (W), 2:33.69; 1600- Duden (W), 5:51.54; 3200- Mathews (W), 13:09.06; 100 hurdles- Gensch (E), 16.81; 300 hurdles- Gensch (E), 50.35; 4×100- Wauseon (Rupp, Perez, Demoulin, Parker), 55.91; 4×200- Archbold (Richardson, Pena, Riley, Dakota Stamm), 1:52.32; 4×400- Archbold (Brittney Ramirez, Pena, Riley, Dakota Stamm), 4:16.31; 4×800- Archbold (Karley Ramirez, Hudson, Regan Ramirez, Montana Stamm), 11:30.83; High jump- Harris (E), 4-8; Vault- Paige Alexandria Smith (W), 8-0; Long jump- Paige Allison Smith (W), 15-5.75; Shot- Zirkle (W), 34-2.5; Discus- Gensler (A), 103-5.