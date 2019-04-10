Wauseon baseball grabs a pair of road wins

Wauseon used extra innings, scoring five runs in the top of the 10th, to break open a 5-5 game for a 10-7 win on the road at Patrick Henry Monday to begin the Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball season.
Leading the Indians’ offense was Sam Krasula who finished 2 for 5 with two runs batted in and a pair of runs scored. Sean Brock went 2 for 6 with two RBIs.
Earning the win on the mound for Wauseon was Easton Delgado who pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief. Connar Penrod started the game and went 6 2/3 innings, striking out 11 batters.
Axel Shanks took the loss for the Patriots.
The Indians then picked up a 16-4 win at Otsego Tuesday.
Wauseon (5-5, 1-0 NWOAL) has home games with Liberty Center Thursday and Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday.