Wauseon’s Xavier Torres wins long jump at Bobcat Invitational

BOWLING GREEN – The Wauseon track and field team competed at the 10th annual Duff Madaras Bobcat Invitational held at Bowling Green High School Friday afternoon.

The boys took fifth with 70.5 points and the girls seventh with 49. Fremont Ross won both team titles.

For the boys, Xavier Torres earned a title in the long jump. He lept 20 feet, 3.75 inches.

Finishing third for the Indians were James Hutchinson in the 300 meter hurdles and Jonah Figgins in the shot put.

The girls got third place finishes from Maggie Duden in the 3200m, plus Sydney Zirkle in the shot put and discus.

Duff Madaras Bobcat Invitational

Boys results

1. Fremont Ross 128.5; 2. Defiance 92; 3. Bellevue 90.5; 4. Bowling Green 81; 5. Wauseon 70.5; 6. Liberty-Benton 70; 7. Napoleon 68.5; 8. Findlay 60.

100- Gremling (Fi), 11.72; 200- Starkweather (FR), 23.87; 400- McKinstry (FR), 51.13; 800- Naton (D), 2:07.07; 1600- Bronson (D), 4:29.44; 3200- Bronson (D), 9:51.55; 110 hurdles- Williams (D), 15.44; 300 hurdles- Eligon (BG), 41.42; 4×100 relay- Bellevue (Rogers, Holmer, Curtis, Miller), 44.96; 4×200- Liberty-Benton (Lasiter, Abbott, Gaerke, Kintner), 11:35.18; 4×400- Fremont Ross (Martin McKinstry, Starkweather, Martin), 3:34.74; 4×800- Defiance (Naton, Morton, Moats, Bronson), 8:26.86; High jump- McKinstry (FR), 6-0; Vault- Thompson (Be), 14-0; Long jump- Torres (W), 20-3.75; Shot- Burling (FR), 46-3.5; Discus- Andrews (Be), 124-4.

Girls results

1. Fremont Ross 161; 2. Findlay 107; 3. Bellevue, Liberty-Benton 97; 5. Defiance 63; 6. Napoleon 55; 7. Wauseon 49; 8. Bowling Green 33.

100- Morrisette (FR), 12.93; 200- Lindsey (FR), 27.37; 400- Rapp (FR), 1:01.59; 800- Elder (FR), 2:21.13; 1600- Elder (FR), 5:20.19; 3200- Tremains (F), 11:45.26; 100 hurdles- Waskielis (Be), 16.91; 300 hurdles- Waskielis (Be), 50.26; 4×100- Fremont Ross (Kirksey, Morrisette, Lindsey, Rozzell), 50.88; 4×200- Fremont Ross (Rapp, Elkins, Morrisette, Lindsey), 1:47.04; 4×400- Liberty-Benton (Deeter, Ward, Kintner, Rhodes), 4:16.44; 4×800- Defiance (Wahl, Morales, Crites, Soukup), 10:02.2; High jump- Watson (FR), 5-0; Vault- Moses (FR), 11-6; Long jump- Lindsey (FR), 16-3.5; Shot- Good (N), 36-6.5; Discus- Good (N) 130-3.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Indian-logo-3.jpg