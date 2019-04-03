Archbold boys, Pettisville girls take first at tri-meet

The Archbold boys and Pettisville girls each claimed team titles at Pettisville’s home track and field tri-meet that also featured North Central Tuesday.

Winning multiple individual titles for the Archbold boys were Tono Cruz in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, Trey Theobald in the 200m and 400m, and Matthew Gladieux in the shot put and discus.

Other winners for the Blue Streaks were L.J. Tijerina (100m), Brendon Johns (1600m), Caden Garrow (800m), Elijah Zimmerman (long jump) and Spencer Short (high jump).

The Pettisville boys got a win in the pole vault from Zach Morrison.

On the girls side, the Blackbirds’ Grace Schnitkey won both the shot put and discus, while Ellie Wixom was victorious in the high jump and pole vault. Also notching wins were Xavia Borden (100m), Morgan Leppelmeier (1600m), Kelly Miller (300 hurdles) and Kate Stuber (3200m).

Winning for the Archbold girls were Shlyo Richardson (100 hurdles), Gwynne Riley (800m) and Dakota Stamm (200m).

Boys results

Archbold 113, North Central 25, Pettisville 22

4×800- Archbold (Hageman, Witte, Schumacher, Roth), 9:46.4; 110 hurdles- Cruz (A), 18.3; 100- Tijerina (A), 11.9; 4×200- Archbold (Cruz, Gomez, Theobald, Grime), 1:38.5; 1600- Johns (A), 5:25.3; 4×100- Archbold (Cruz, Gomez, Short, Grime), 47.4; 400- Theobald (A), 53.8; 300 hurdles- Cruz (A), 46.2; 800- Garrow (A), 2:19.2; 200- Theobald (A), 24.2; 4×400- Archbold (Theobald, Roth, Garrow, Beaverson), 3:47.3; Discus- Gladieux (A), 149-6; Shot- Gladieux (A), 44-11; Long jump- Zimmerman (A), 19-6.25; High jump- Short (A), 5-6; Vault- Morrison (P), 10-0.

Girls results

Pettisville 80.5, Archbold 61, North Central 22.5

4×800- Pettisville (Stuber, Foor, Hoylman, Leppelmeier), 11:07.5; 100 hurdles- Richardson (A), 18.1; 100- Borden (P), 14.1; 4×200- Archbold (Ramirez, Pena, Hudson, Stamm), 1:57.1; 1600- Leppelmeier (P), 6:02.9; 4×100- Pettisville (Schnitkey, King, Wixom, Borden), 56.2; 400- Sierra (N), 1:23.9; 300 hurdles- Miller (P), 54; 800- Riley (A), 2:33.7; 200- Stamm (A), 28.9; 3200- Stuber (P), 13:07.8; 4×400- Archbold (Hudson, Riley, Ramirez, Stamm), 4:29.3; Discus- Schnitkey (P), 113-8; Shot- Schnitkey (P), 32-5.25; Long jump- Siebeneck (N), 16-6; High jump- Wixom (P), 4-9; Vault- Wixom (P), 8-6.