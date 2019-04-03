Wauseon baseball team garners first wins of season

The Wauseon baseball team picked up its first victory of the season Monday, defeating visiting Cardinal Stritch 12-4 in non-league action.

Sean Brock and Brady Thomas each tallied three hits and drove in three runs for the Indians. Brock also scored four runs. Trent Armstrong finished 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.

On the mound, Connar Penrod earned the win for Wauseon. He went four innings, scattering two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts. Jaden Conrad went the final three innings.

Collin Haddix took the loss for the Cardinals.

The Indians were back on the road on Tuesday where they won at Fairview 10-7. Easton Delgado earned the win on the mound allowing just two earned runs. He also had three RBIs.

Trent Armstrong (3 for 3) chipped in three RBIs as well.

Wauseon (2-4) hosts Bowling Green Thursday before heading to Pettisville on Friday.

