Indians sweep Vikings, Rams in tri-meet

Wauseon swept a track and field tri-meet with Evergreen and Tinora held in Wauseon Tuesday.

In the boys meet Wauseon won with 86 points, Evergreen was runner-up with 47 and Tinora third at 42. The Wauseon girls were first with 71 points, Tinora 54 and Evergreen 40.

Individually for the Wauseon boys, James Hutchinson won both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. Other winners were Braden Hernandez (200m), Braden Vernot (1600m), Michael Cheezan (3200m), Greg Moore (pole vault) and Xavier Torres (long jump).

Individual winners for Evergreen came from Hunter Vanwert (100m), Mason Loeffler (high jump), William Smithmyer (shot put) and Jack Worline (discus).

Sydney Zirkle won both the shot put and discus for Wauseon in the girls meet. The Indians also got wins from Sam Aeschliman (800m), Hannah Richer (1600m), and Maggie Duden (3200m).

Asia Gensch of Evergreen swept both hurdle events for the Vikings. Andrea Vanwert won the 100m, while Morgan Foster added a win in the high jump.

Boys results

Wauseon 86, Evergreen 47, Tinora 42

100- Vanwert (E), 12; 200- Hernandez (W), 24.4; 400- Colon (T), 55; 800- Ferguson (T), 2:11.6; 1600- Vernot (W), 4:59.5; 3200- Cheezan (W), 10:57; 110 hurdles- Hutchinson (W), 16.8; 300 hurdles- Hutchinson (W), 44.8; 4×100- Evergreen (Sanders, Etue, Serna, Vanwert), 47; 4×200- Wauseon (Hernandez, Noah Tester, Jonas Tester, Hutchinson), 1:38.2; 4×400- Wauseon (Jonas Tester, Hutchinson, Noah Tester, Hernandez), 3:45.8; 4×800- Tinora (Ferguson, Rinkel, Carpenter, Bowden), 9:08.9; High jump- Loeffler (E), 6-0; Vault- Moore (W), 11-0; Long jump- Torres (W), 20-10.5; Shot- Smithmyer (E), 41-0; Discus- Worline (E), 133-1.

Girls results

Wauseon 71, Tinora 54, Evergreen 40

100- Vanwert (E), 13.5; 200- Chafins (T), 29.1; 400- Meyer (T), 1:09.1; 800- Aeschliman (W), 2:34.5; 1600- Richer (W), 6:03.8; 3200- Duden (W), 12:51.9; 100 hurdles- Gensch (E), 17.6; 300 hurdles- Gensch (E), 52.5; 4×100- Wauseon (Rupp, Perez, Demoulin, Parker), 57.6; 4×200- Wauseon (Garbers, Mennetti, King, McGuire), 2:04; 4×400- Wauseon (McGuire, Estep, Rupp, Carroll), 4:57.4; 4×800- Wauseon (Falor, Callan, Mathews, Richer), 11:50.9; High jump- Foster (E), 4-4; Vault- Paxton (T), 7-6; Long jump- Meyer (T), 14-9.5; Shot- Zirkle (W), 31-7.5; Discus- Zirkle (W), 107-5.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/04/web1_Indian-logo-1.jpg