Jaguar teams take fourth at state

The Fulton County Special Olympics traveled to Columbus the weekend of March 22-23 to participate in the Special Olympics Ohio State Basketball Tournament. Both teams made it to the semifinal game.

The Varsity Jaguars played Friday night but lost a tough game 49-36. They played again Saturday morning for third place. The Jaguars lost 43-42 by way of a buzzer-beater three-pointer and ended up placing fourth in the state.

The Lady Jaguars played Saturday morning against the Hilliard County Lady Bobcats. Despite giving it their all, the Lady Jaguars came up short with a final score of 28-21. They placed fourth as well.