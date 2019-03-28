Vikings run rule Flyers, 11-1

Courtney Couts and Breanna Huffman combined to throw six innings of three-hit ball, and Evergreen went off for seven runs in the sixth to put away Lake, 11-1, recording their third straight win Monday in softball action.

Couts and the Flyers’ Tatum Miller twirled a scoreless game into the bottom of the second when Evergreen struck first.

An error, a walk, and Myra Kuszmaul’s base hit loaded the sacks with two down.

Andrea Smithmyer drilled a linedrive single to left center to score two runs and Couts helped herself by following with a solid base hit to right to add a third.

Evergreen added an unearned run in the fourth, and the Flyers matched with one of the same against Huffman in the top of the sixth to keep the Viking lead at 4-1.

However, in the bottom of the inning, the Vikes broke the game open and eventually ended it.

Again it was Kuszmaul and Couts with base hits to put runners at first and third to begin the big inning.

An error allowed Kuszmaul to score, and after a walk, pinch-runner Kennedy Coolman stole home to make it 7-1.

Huffman’s single, a base on balls and Riley Lumbrezer’s pop fly that fell for a hit re-loaded the bases and Lexi Thibodeux came through with a big knock, a two-run double to center to increase the lead to 9-1.

Kelsie Komisarek followed with a run-scoring single and Kuszmaul closed the game out with her fourth hit of the day, an RBI single.

Besides the Viking senior’s four hit performance, Smithmyer and Couts each added two more to pace Evergreen’s 13 hit attack.

Couts scored the victory with four innings of one-hit ball, striking out three.

Huffman finished up, giving up just the unearned run on two hits. The sophomore righty struck out four and walked two.

The Vikings travel to highly-touted Otsego today before hosting North Central in a doubleheader Saturday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-1.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com