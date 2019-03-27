State experience returns for Archbold track and field

Archbold track and field is hopeful a good blend of returning letter winners and newcomers will result in success on the track this season.

The girls team has the most back with four state qualifiers returning and one state champion.

“We have 15 returning letter winners from the 2018 season,” said longtime coach Dina Gladieux of the girls. “With the newcomers, we have three new upperclasswomen and seven freshmen. Yes, our numbers are still down but the athletes that we do have are talented and I expect them to compete at a higher level. When you don’t have the numbers to fill all of the various events, it limits your chances of winning team titles. We will do well in the events we compete in but we would do better with more athletes.”

They are led by senior Dakota Stamm, a three-time state placer in the 400 meter dash and 2018 state champion. Joining her at state last season were Kylie Sauder, Brittney Ramirez, and Gwynne Riley, all who were part of the 4×400 and 4×800 meter relay teams. The Blue Streaks’ 4×800 team made the podium with an eighth place finish.

“When you add those four to the rest of the team, I feel we will be able to score points at the invitationals in our area,” stated Gladieux.

Also back for the girls are Shylo Richardson (regional qualifier), Kiera Gensler (regional qualifier), Cam Hudson (regional qualifier), Zoe Castillo, Gabby Cox, Delaney Garrow, Iris Pena, Regan Ramirez, Natalie Roth, Montana Stamm and Amberlyn Whitson.

Gladieux is looking forward to watching the boys compete. The Streaks return 14 letter winners and have several newcomers, a group that includes nine freshmen.

“I am anxious to see how these new individuals combined with the returning athletes will improve the overall composition of the team,” she said. “As a staff, we like to push our athletes to reach attainable goals each time they compete…leading up to achieving a larger goal at the end of the season. But, you can’t focus on that large goal at the beginning of the season or you will lose your focus and never attain it.”

The main returnees for the Archbold boys are Trey Theobald and L.J. Tijerina who were regional qualifiers a season ago. Tijerina was third in the 100m at the district meet last season, while Theobald placed fourth in the 400m.

They also get back juniors Matthew Gladieux and Mason Babcock who finished fourth and fifth in discus at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Championships. The duo was fifth and sixth in that event at the Division II district meet.

“I will share that my throws coaches (Jake Kraegel and Pat Leupp) have shared their excitement with both the boys and girls throwers this season,” said coach Gladieux. “They have more throwers and they have proven to be competitive.”

Other returnees for the Streaks are Caden Garrow, Tony Grime, Brendon Johns, Mason Kinsman, Daniel Oyer, Caleb Ranzau, Josh Richer, Austin Roth, Weston Ruffer, Spencer Short and Parker VonDeylen.

Archbold’s Dakota Stamm races to the finish line at the 2018 OHSAA State Track and Field Championships. Stamm was a state champion in the 400 meter dash last season and she returns for her senior campaign. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Stamm-at-state.jpg Archbold’s Dakota Stamm races to the finish line at the 2018 OHSAA State Track and Field Championships. Stamm was a state champion in the 400 meter dash last season and she returns for her senior campaign. File Photo Matthew Gladieux throwing in the shot put during a meet last season. He is a key returning piece for Archbold boys track and field this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Gladieux-in-shot-put.jpg Matthew Gladieux throwing in the shot put during a meet last season. He is a key returning piece for Archbold boys track and field this season. File Photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

