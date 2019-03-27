Cage Classic set for Friday

BRYAN – Senior high school all-stars will be squaring off in the 36th annual Four County All-Star Cage Classic this Friday at Bryan High School, 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr., Bryan.

The doors open at 6 p.m. with the girls game beginning at 7 p.m.

The battle is between the East team with senior all-star players from Fulton and Henry Counties against the West team from Defiance and Williams Counties. All 23 high schools in the four counties participate in the event.

The East boys lead the series 22-13, with the West boys winning last year’s game, 77-64. The East girls also lead the series 19-16, with the East girls winning last year’s game 59-36.

Tickets are now on sale at all 23 high schools participating. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

The biggest winner at the All-Star Cage Classic is Special Olympics. During the past 35 years, $195,406 has been donated to the Special Olympic programs in the four counties participating.

All officials, timekeepers, scorers, ticket takers, announcers and coaches donate the evening to Special Olympics. All proceeds are divided evenly among the four counties participating.

A Special Olympic basketball game is held during halftime of the boys game. Each year the Special Olympians receive a standing ovation from an appreciative audience. A 3-point contest for the Special Olympians is held at halftime of the girls game.

A high school slam dunk contest and 3-point shoot-off is held between the boys and girls games.

Coaching the East team for the boys is Joe Frank of Archbold High School and coaching the West boys team is Brandon Fisher of Bryan High School. Girls all-star team coaches are Tim Nicely of Montpelier High School for the West and Dan Seiler of Wauseon High School for the East.