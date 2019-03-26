Locals win titles at Napoleon Early Bird Invitational

Area track and field teams opened their season Saturday at the Napoleon Early Bird Invitational. Athletes from Archbold, Evergreen and Wauseon took part in the meet.

On the boys side, Wauseon got individual titles from James Hutchinson in the 110m hurdles, Michael Cheezan (1600m), Braden Vernot (3200m), Gregory Moore (vault) and Xavier Torres (long jump). Their 4×400 meter relay quartet of Jonas Tester, Cheezan, Layton Willson and Hutchinson placed first as well.

The Archbold boys were led in the field by Matthew Gladieux who took home titles in the shot put and discus. Mason Babcock was second for the Blue Streaks in the discus.

The Streaks got a first place finish from their 4×100 relay of Spencer Short, Jakob Beaverson, L.J. Tijerina and Tony Grime.

Evergreen’s Reece Serna won titles in both the 100m and 200m. Hunter Vanwert was runner-up to Serna in the 100m. The Vikings’ Mason Loeffler added a title in the high jump.

Paige Allison Smith won a pair of titles for the Wauseon girls. She was victorious in the 200m and long jump.

Megan Carroll was also victorious for the Indians in the pole vault.

Archbold got a win from Kylie Sauder in the 800m. Shylo Richardson finished runner-up to Smith in the long jump.

Evergreen had no first place finishes but three who were runner-up. Andrea Vanwert was second in the 100m, Asia Gensch (300m hurdles), and Kyiah Harris (high jump).

Early Bird Invitational

Boys

4×800- 1. Liberty Center (Jordan Keller, Rauch, Manny Keller, Connor Keller), 8:46.68; 2. Napoleon. 110 hurdles- 1. Hutchinson (Wauseon), 17.52; 2. Ruetz (Evergreen). 100- 1. Serna (Evergreen), 11.55; 2. Hunter Vanwert (Evergreen). 4×200- 1. Liberty Center (Strauss, Bowers, Kundo, Meller), 1:37.49; 2. Napoleon. 1600- 1. Cheezan (Wauseon), 5:01.45; 2. Rauch (Liberty Center). 4×100- 1. Archbold (Short, Beaverson, Tijerina, Grime), 46.67; 2. Napoleon. 400- 1. Bump (Napoleon), 53.68; 2. Theobald (Archbold). 300 hurdles- 1. Connor Keller (Liberty Center), 44.37; 2. Hutchinson (Wauseon). 800- 1. Meller (Liberty Center), 2:03.92; 2. Kundo (Liberty Center). 200- 1. Serna (Evergreen), 24.13; 2. Fields (Napoleon). 3200- 1. Vernot (Wauseon), 10:42.73; 2. Elieff (Liberty Center). 4×400- 1. Wauseon (Jonas Tester, Cheezan, Willson, Hutchinson), 3:44.12; 2. Archbold. High jump- 1. Loeffler (Evergreen), 6-4; 2. Torres (Wauseon). Vault- 1. Moore (Wauseon), 11-6; 2. Garretson (Liberty Center). Long jump- 1. Torres (Wauseon), 20-9.5; 2. Jonas Tester (Wauseon). Discus- 1. Gladieux (Archbold), 137-5; 2. Babcock (Archbold). Shot- 1. Gladieux (Archbold), 46-0.25; 2. Smithmyer (Evergreen).

Girls

4×800- 1. St. Ursula (Kreger, Alyssa Heer, Ava Heer, Bennett), 10:33.48; 2. Wauseon. 100 hurdles- 1. Bachman (Liberty Center), 16.47; 2. Glanz (Napoleon). 100- 1. Pryor (St. Ursula Academy), 13.58; 2. Andrea Vanwert (Evergreen). 4×200- 1. Liberty Center (Hollenbaugh, Mohler, Long, Bachman), 1:56.73; 2. St. Ursula Academy. 1600- 1. Bennett (St. Ursula Academy), 5:40.61; 2. Aeschliman (Wauseon). 4×100- 1. Liberty Center (Bachman, Long, Hollenbaugh, Vollmar), 54.6; 2. St. Ursula Academy. 400- 1. Mohler (Liberty Center), 1:05.8; 2. Nagel (Napoleon). 300 hurdles- 1. Long (Liberty Center), 52.03; 2. Gensch (Evergreen). 800- 1. Sauder (Archbold), 2:34.61; 2. Roell (Liberty Center). 200- 1. Paige Allison Smith (Wauseon), 28.63; 2. Pryor (St. Ursula Academy). 3200- 1. Oelkrug (Liberty Center), 12:26.77; 2. Heer (St. Ursula Academy). 4×400- 1. Liberty Center (Mohler, Murrey, Johnson, Roell), 4:27.95; 2. Archbold. High jump- 1. Bachman (Liberty Center), 4-10; 2. Harris (Evergreen). Vault- 1. Carroll (Wauseon), 8-0; 2. Vollmar (Liberty Center). Long jump- 1. Paige Allison Smith (Wauseon), 15-6.75; 2. Richardson (Archbold). Discus- 1. Good (Napoleon), 109-7; 2. Zirkle (Wauseon). Shot- 1. Good (Napoleon), 34-10.5; 2. Zirkle (Wauseon).