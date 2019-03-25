Indians’ tennis coach expects successful season

Despite losing a pair of productive athletes to graduation, look for the Wauseon boys tennis team to thrive this season.

“We should be solid to start and if we have fun playing and get better throughout the season, we will certainly have a successful year,” said head coach Stan Schmidt of the season ahead.

The Indians will be looking to replace the duo of Conner Hicks and Evan Kost. Together, they combined for over 100 wins.

“Everyone will have to step up to fill in for 102 wins that we lost through graduation,” explained Schmidt.

Looking to create some of those wins are nine returning letter winners. They are seniors Tristan Uribes, Sam Frank, James Allan, Zach Van Hoy, Brady Blaylock; junior Brandon Krutz; and sophomores Darren Dong, Noah Becker and Ben Allan.

“We have 5 returning seniors who have all lettered. So we have leadership on the team,” said Schmidt on the main strength for his Indians.

They are also adding newcomers Mike Waite, Lance Rupp, Riley Morr and Randy Kudlicka.

The Indians finished last season with a 14-7 record. With the group of returnees they have, they should be able to duplicate or surpass that mark in 2019.

Wauseon hosts Defiance Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to begin the season.

