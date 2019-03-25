Regional qualifiers return for Wauseon girls track and field

The Wauseon girls track and field team looks to carry on the tradition of the program’s past as they embark on a new season.

They will be led by a list of 17 returning letter winners.

“We are looking forward to our returning young ladies leading by example and driving the team to a successful season,” said fourth-year coach Mike Colon. “Our freshmen girls will fit in very nicely. I know there are some very talented girls in the league and we look forward to the competition this season.”

Leading the Indians is junior Sam Aeschliman who was a Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion in both the 1600m and 3200m, and was a regional qualifier in the 1600m.

Also returning is Paige Allison Smith, a regional qualifier in the 200 meter dash. They also have Josephine Callan, Zarhea Carroll, Keyarra Gorsuch, Bailey McGuire, Emily Parker, Leanne Pownall, Chaney Sigg, Megan Carroll, Amanda Wendt, Sydney Zirkle, Jessica Perez, Hannah Richer, Paige Alexandria Smith, Delanie Roush and Ashtyn Falor.

“One of our strengths this year will be our returning athletes,” explained Colon. “We have a large number of returning letter winners. As a team the girls are coming together with a focus and determination. The girls are working hard right from the start. Their excitement for another successful season is evident in their daily workouts.”

Newcomers who will add depth for the Indians are Tatum Barnes, Leah Beltran, Kaylyn Demoulin, Arianna Dominique, Magdalena Duden, Cameron Estep, Jadyn Fisher, Chie’anne Fitch, Halle Frank, Adriana Garcia, Kaitlyn Gype, Marie Hutchinson, Saige Johnson, Jordan King, Jasmine Love, Jadelyn Maness, Serena Mathews, Eva Mennetti, Marisa Seiler, Faith Stinner, Madison Strauss, Alexandra Angelini, Viktoria Trnkova, Natasha Miller and Shaylynn Wandtke.

The trouble for Wauseon will be putting their best athletes in the right event.

“As with any season we will have to shake out where everyone will fit into the team role,” said Colon. “We lost some very talented young ladies in some key technical positions and we will be looking for the new additions to find their place and do their part to assist the team.”

In terms of the league race, the Indians will look to match or perhaps surpass their finish from 2018. They finished as NWOAL runner-up to Liberty Center a season ago.

“The league is tough competition, as always,” said Colon. “I will look to my girls to make their presence known as the season progresses and we will as always bring our best. I think the girls as a team will be able to compete at the level that Wauseon track and field program has become accustomed.”

Sam Aeschliman runs for Wauseon at the Division II district meet last season. She returns for the Indians after qualifying for the regional in the 1600 meter run as a sophomore. Wauseon's Paige Allison Smith in the long jump at a meet last season. Smith was a regional qualifier in the 200 meter dash for the Indians.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

