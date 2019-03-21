Seniors looking to guide Fayette baseball

There is nowhere to go but up for Fayette baseball following a 2018 campaign in which they finished 2-16. If they can stay consistent throughout games, head coach Matt Maginn, entering his third year at the helm, thinks his squad can improve on that mark.

“With only three seniors (returning), we are relying on them for leadership and to help the younger guys out,” said the Eagles’ coach. “Hoping to improve on our two wins (last season). We played several tight games and always seemed to have a breakdown inning. So really looking to clean that up.”

As noted, the Eagles have a trio of seniors returning for 2019. They are Porter Maginn (honorable mention All-BBC), Diego Nieto and Clayton Pheils. Fayette also gets back Tanner Wagner, who was second team All-BBC as a freshman, as well as Tanner Lemley.

“Returning four pitchers: (Porter) Maginn, Lemley, Pheils and Wagner. Also returning three of four starting infielders,” said coach Maginn on the strengths for his team.

Newcomers looking to add to the team are Marcus Asbury, Quinn Mitchell, Jaxsen Wentz, Ray Kope, T.J. Molitierno, Owen Lemley and Brady Burrow.

The Eagles will have to replace the production left behind by the departure of five letter winners. Their most notable losses are Trevor McClain and Travis Wagner who each were honorable mention All-BBC a season ago.

Also gone are Grant Reinking, Max Baker and Christian Renner. As a result, Fayette will have depth issues at certain positions.

“Only returning four starters, and one of which played part-time outfield. So outfield is a major concern,” said coach Maginn.

As for the Buckeye Border Conference, Matt Maginn sees multiple teams having a chance to claim the title.

“We think the top contenders will be Montpelier, Edon, and possibly Stryker. Then the next two being North Central and Pettisville, followed up by Hilltop and Fayette,” he said of the league race.

Fayette starts the season Tuesday, March 26 when they travel to Edon.

