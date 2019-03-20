Wauseon baseball returning 2 all-league performers

The Wauseon baseball team looks to have a winning season in 2019, and the return of seven letter winners should help them achieve that goal.

Wauseon was 9-12 overall last season with a 3-4 mark in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. They finished in a three-way tie for fourth in league play.

“We have seven returning letter winners from last season but the competition for positions is wide open,” said longtime coach of the Indians, Trent Thomas. “We look to return to be a competitive team in the NWOAL and also get back to our winning ways in the most difficult Division II district in the state. We will have several younger players competing for varsity time that will have to mature quickly.”

Leading the list of returnees for Wauseon are Joey Shema and Sean Brock. Shema was second team All-NWOAL a season ago, while Brock was second team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Also returning are Eric Parker, Trent Armstrong, Levi Krasula, Trevor Rodriguez and Connar Penrod. Promising newcomers for the Indians include Cody Figy, Jaden Conrad, Jameson Gray and Ethan Glover.

Strengths for the season are their seven returning letter winners and team depth, according to Thomas. They will look to improve on pitching at the front of their rotation, as well as getting youth at key positions up to speed quickly.

The Indians have to replace honorable mention all-league and all-district performer Everett Bueter. They have also lost Brooks Gype, CJ Moser, Carter Stump and Justus Chapa.

The NWOAL will be a deep league this year according to Thomas, but one team stands out above the rest.

“Bryan will be the team to beat, having most of their starters returning and many of their top pitching on a team that ran the table a year ago,” said the Wauseon coach. “Every game will be very difficult in this league. I think there are several teams in the league that have a very good number one pitcher and it could come down to who is able to throw on a given day and who can come up with timely hits. We hope to have an opportunity to be competing for a championship at the end of the league season and are ready for a tournament run into the districts.”

Wauseon hosts Defiance Saturday at 1 p.m. to kick off the season.

Joey Shema of Wauseon knocks in a run during a game last season. He returns for the Indians after making second team All-NWOAL in 2018. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Shema-RBI.jpg Joey Shema of Wauseon knocks in a run during a game last season. He returns for the Indians after making second team All-NWOAL in 2018. File Photo Connar Penrod of Wauseon slides in safely for a run in an ACME baseball game last summer. He lettered as a freshman for the Indians a season ago. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Penrod-scores.jpg Connar Penrod of Wauseon slides in safely for a run in an ACME baseball game last summer. He lettered as a freshman for the Indians a season ago. File Photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

