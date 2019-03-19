Panthers hoping for better finish in 2019

With a roster that includes many girls who received game experience last season, Delta softball should be much improved this year.

“Better position players in the infield,” said head coach Pat Bastidas on what he likes about his team. He also notes their ‘two seasoned pitchers’ (Lizzy Ford and Lydia Yoder) returning for the 2019 campaign.

Leading the list of returnees for the Panthers is Marissa Cargill, who was honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League last season. They also return Alexa Tenney, Ariel Kohlhofer, Ford, Yoder and Reagan Rouleau.

Yoder returns after hitting .333 a season ago, Ford hit .294 for the Panthers, and Tenney .255.

However, the Panther lose six letter winners from a season ago, a year which saw them go 4-10 with a 2-5 mark in NWOAL play.

Notable losses include Sara Sintobin and Sadie Burres who were each honorable mention all-league. Also gone are Madi Nadolny, Breanna Elendt, Sydney Creps and Katlyn Schneider.

Weaknesses for Bastidas’ team are that they are young, and while they may be more talented, they have new players in the field this year.

Newcomers adding depth to the squad are Samantha Sedlacek, Jordan Mauter, Madison DeSantos, Jorrdyn Wolford, Ramzie Hockenberry and Fayth Hall.

Bastidas will push his team to have a better finish in the league in 2019. “Looking to move up several places from last year,” he said.

Delta is at Southview Monday, March 25 to begin the season. They have their home opener versus Fairview the next day.