Northwest Ohio Athletic League announces winter scholar athletes

At the conclusion of each sport season, principals for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League name scholar athletes from member schools. To be named to the Winter Scholar Athlete list, a student must be a senior, must have a 3.5 accumulative grade point average through seven semesters of school, and must have lettered during the sports season.

The 2018-19 winter list includes:

Archbold: A.J. Mahnke, Andrew Hogrefe, Rigo Ramos, Andi Peterson, Gabby Nafziger, Lily Krieger.

Delta: Alli Hite, William McQueen, Alexa Tenney, Abby Freeman, Jessie Giguere, Brady Wymer, Cole Mattin, Dawson Swicegood.

Evergreen: Kelsie Komisarek, Travis Mersing, C.J. Langenderfer, Zach Lumbrezer, Haley Wade, Morgan Miller, Olivia Kennedy, Aaliyah Smith.

Swanton: Derek Floyd, Bridget Harlett, Madison Pettit, Dylan Gilsdorf, Zach Schaller, Zaven Waddell, Zach Zawodni, Hannah Grabke, Allyssa Westfall.

Wauseon: Justin Freestone, Ryan Scherer, Ashtyn Falor, Hannah Richer, Ramah Witt, Kennedy Grime, Jillian Reynolds, Trent Armstrong, Zac Carroll, Levi Seiler, Gavin Ritter, Xavier Torres, Mackayla Kearney, Alexis Suarez.