All-Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball teams named

Local boys were honored on the Buckeye Border Conference all-league boys basketball teams that were announced recently.

Pettisville had a pair make the first team. Receiving that honor were Detric Yoder and Graeme Jacoby.

Second team all-league for the Blackbirds was Sam Rychener. Honorable mention was Logan Rufenacht.

Making the first team for Fayette were Trey Keefer and Clayton Pheils. The Eagles had no one on the second team, but Porter Maginn was named honorable mention all-league.

First team

Detric Yoder, sr., Pettisville; Logan Boetz, sr., Stryker; Trey Keefer, sr., Fayette; Graeme Jacoby, jr., Pettisville; Clayton Pheils, sr., Fayette; Zach Hayes, fr., North Central.

Player of the Year: Chase Glock, Stryker.

Second team

Drew Gallehue, fr., Edon; Sam Rychener, sr., Pettisville; Luke Holsopple, sr., Stryker; Jack Bailey, jr., North Central; Blake Bumb, sr., Montpelier.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Porter Maginn.

Pettisville: Logan Rufenacht.

Detric Yoder of Pettisville handles the ball in a game at Wauseon this season. He was named first team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Yoder-v.-Wauseon.jpg Detric Yoder of Pettisville handles the ball in a game at Wauseon this season. He was named first team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. File Photo Trey Keefer of Fayette (24) draws a foul as Sam Rychener of Pettisville (35) helps defend during a game this season. Keefer made first team all-league for the Eagles, while Rychener made the second team for the Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Keefer-fouled.jpg Trey Keefer of Fayette (24) draws a foul as Sam Rychener of Pettisville (35) helps defend during a game this season. Keefer made first team all-league for the Eagles, while Rychener made the second team for the Blackbirds. File Photo