Pettisville’s Morgan Leppelmeier, Fayette’s Trista Fruchey named to all-league first team

Pettisville’s Morgan Leppelmeier was named the player of the year in the Buckeye Border Conference’s all-league girls basketball list that was recently announced.
It was the second year in a row she received that honor.
On the second team for the Blackbirds was Brandi Schnitkey. Elizabeth Beck and Mikayla Graber were honorable mention All-BBC.
Trista Fruchey of Fayette was selected first team All-BBC. Honorable mention all-league for the Eagles were Mataya Rufenacht and Rhys Ruger.
First team
Jaelyn Lyons, sr., Montpelier; Emma Grime, sr., Stryker; Brittney Haines, sr., Stryker; Claire Radabaugh, jr., Edon; Trista Fruchey, soph., Fayette.
Player of the Year: Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville.
Second team
Madison Brown, fr., North Central; Sidney McKarns, sr., North Central; Brandi Schnitkey, sr., Pettisville; Courtney Stewart, jr., Stryker; Arianna Howard, jr., Edon.
Honorable mention
Fayette: Mataya Rufenacht, Rhys Ruger.
Pettisville: Elizabeth Beck, Mikayla Graber.