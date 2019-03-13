District 7 all-district girls basketball teams announced

Many area girls were recognized when the District 7 Coaches Association announced their all-district girls basketball teams last month.

For Wauseon, Marisa Seiler was named second team District 7 in Division II. Honorable mention in District 7 for the Indians were Sydney Zirkle, Sam Aeschliman and Alexis Suarez.

In Division III, Abby Freeman of Delta was selected first team District 7.

Lily Krieger was on the first team for Archbold. Second team District 7 for the Blue Streaks was Andi Peterson.

Averie Lutz of Swanton also made second team District 7.

Honorable mention in the area were Gabby Nafziger of Archbold; Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer, Brooklyn Green, Alayna Mitchell and Jessie Giguere of Delta; Savannah VanOstrand and Maddy Peluso of Evergreen; and Aricka Lutz and Bridget Harlett of Swanton.

Pettisville’s Morgan Leppelmeier received the top honor in Division IV, being named the player of the year in District 7. Also for the Blackbirds, Brandi Schnitkey and Elizabeth Beck were named honorable mention.

Trista Fruchey of Fayette received second team honors. Getting honorable mention for Fayette was Mataya Rufenacht.

Division II

First team

Shae Pedroza, Napoleon; Maverick Delp, Central Catholic; Marquesha Mister, Scott; Lexi Robinson, Lake; Caely Ressler, Napoleon; Kennedy Lamberson, Bryan; Mya Staczek, Lake.

Player of the Year: Zia Cooke, Rogers.

Coach of the Year: Corey Kreinbrink, Napoleon.

Second team

Madison Royal-Davis, Rogers; Brynn Brown, Maumee; McKenna Grube, Bryan; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon; Taylor Strock, Napoleon; Aaliyah Armstrong, Scott; Aubrey Shroyer, Napoleon.

Division III

First team

Abby Freeman, Delta; Samantha Mikonowicz, Rossford; Mercedes Wagner, Fairview; Lily Krieger, Archbold; Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood; Tyriana Settles, Fostoria; Brynne Limes, Otsego.

Player of the Year: Jamie Schmeltz, Eastwood.

Coach of the Year: Nick Schmeltz, Eastwood.

Second team

Megan Dunne, Rossford; Averie Lutz, Swanton; Andi Peterson, Archbold; Jaelyn Lyons, Montpelier; Olivia Thompson, Patrick Henry; Nora LaMunyon, Woodmore; Maddie Schramko, Elmwood.

Division IV

First team

Emma Grime, Stryker; Madilyn Hohenberger, Holgate; Claire Sinn, Wayne Trace; Ella Zaborowski, Toledo Christian; Claire Radabaugh, Edon; Brittney Haines, Stryker; Ally Cape, Edgerton.

Player of the Year: Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville.

Coach of the Year: Steve Brown, Stryker.

Second team

Shannon Herrmann, Maumee Valley Country Day; Trista Fruchey, Fayette; Catherine Byrne, Ottawa Hills; Kaylee Shepherd, Wayne Trace; Courtney Stewart, Stryker; Ashlee Tressler, Ayersville; Bailey Plott, Holgate; Cat Jones, Toledo Christian; Madison Brown, North Central.

Abby Freeman of Delta with a bucket in a game against Wauseon this season. She was first team in District 7 for the Panthers. Wauseon's Marisa Seiler drives in on Andi Peterson of Archbold during a game this season. Both were named second team District 7 in their respective divisions.