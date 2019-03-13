Area boys honored in District 7

A bevy of local athletes received high honors when the District 7 Coaches Association released their all-district boys basketball teams last month.

In Division II, Wauseon’s Levi Seiler was chosen as the player of the year. Indians’ head coach Chad Burt received coach of the year honors.

Trent Armstrong was also first team in District 7 for the Indians. No one was second team for Wauseon, but Sean Brock and Trevor Rodriguez were named honorable mention.

On the first team in Division III were Austin Wiemken and Jeron Williams of Archbold. Blue Streak coach Joe Frank was the coach of the year. Second team District 7 for the Blue Streaks was Rigo Ramos.

Evergreen had Mason Loeffler make the first team. Bryce Hudik received second team honors for the Vikings.

Honorable mention in the area were Archbold’s Elijah Zimmerman and A.J. Mahnke; Brady Wymer, Seth Burres and Ashton O’Brien of Delta; Nate Brighton, Chandler Lumbrezer and Nic Borojevich; and Jared Wilson, Randy Slink, Dylan Gilsdorf and Andrew Thornton of Swanton.

Detric Yoder of Pettisville made first team District 7 in Division IV. Getting second team honors for the Blackbirds was Graeme Jacoby. On honorable mention were Sam Rychener, Logan Rufenacht, and Canidate Vickery.

Fayette had a second teamer in Trey Keefer. Clayton Pheils and Porter Maginn were honorable mention District 7 for the Eagles.

Division II

First team

Genesis Warith, Scott; Trent Armstrong, Wauseon; Tyler Stover, Napoleon; Luke Metzger, Maumee; Caleb Zuver, Bryan.

Player of the Year: Levi Seiler, Wauseon.

Coach of the Year: Chad Burt, Wauseon.

Second team

David Walker, Maumee; Landon Willeman, Napoleon; Reese Jackson, Bryan; Brandon Hendricks, Scott; Titus Rohrer, Bryan.

Division III

First team

Austin Wiemken, Archbold; Jordan Burton, Cardinal Stritch; Joey Holifield, Cardinal Stritch; Mason Loeffler, Evergreen; Andrew Bench, Genoa; Jeron Williams, Archbold; Drew Burner, Woodmore.

Player of the Year: Jacob Plantz, Genoa.

Coach of the Year: Joe Frank, Archbold.

Second team

Jonathan Duvall, Elmwood; Little Anderson, Cardinal Stritch; Bryce Hudik, Evergreen; Rigo Ramos, Archbold; Mitchell Downs, Otsego; CamRon Gaston, Rossford; Jaret Miller, Paulding; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center.

Division IV

First team

Parker Thiel, Hicksville; Chase Glock, Stryker; Landon Turnbull, Hicksville; Eliot Cummings, Ottawa Hills; Detric Yoder, Pettisville; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian; Nate Gerber, Wayne Trace.

Player of the Year: Zeb Jackson, Maumee Valley Country Day.

Coach of the Year: Tony Tear, Hicksville.

Second team

Trey Keefer, Fayette; Logan Boetz, Stryker; Braydon Cape, Edgerton; Luke Brewer, Antwerp; Jayvin Landers, Antwerp; Graeme Jacoby, Pettisville; Trevor Wensink, Toledo Christian.

Levi Seiler of Wauseon drives on a Van Wert defender during a Division II sectional final. He was named the Division II Player of the Year by the District 7 Coaches Association. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Seiler-against-VW.jpg Levi Seiler of Wauseon drives on a Van Wert defender during a Division II sectional final. He was named the Division II Player of the Year by the District 7 Coaches Association. Photo courtesy David Bliss Pettisville’s Detric Yoder in a regular season game versus Fayette this season. Yoder made first team District 7 in Division IV. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Yoder-around-Pheils.jpg Pettisville’s Detric Yoder in a regular season game versus Fayette this season. Yoder made first team District 7 in Division IV. File Photo Mason Loeffler of Evergreen dribbles the ball in the key with a host of Delta Panthers guarding him during a game this season. He was chosen first team in District 7. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Loeffler-v-delta.jpg Mason Loeffler of Evergreen dribbles the ball in the key with a host of Delta Panthers guarding him during a game this season. He was chosen first team in District 7. File Photo