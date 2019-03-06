Softball training course starts Saturday

To help fulfill the tremendous need for new softball umpires in the area, the Fifth District Softball Umpires Association is offering an accelerated Ohio High School Athletic Association approved softball umpiring course to become an OHSAA certified softball umpire.

This course is open to adults and high school students of all ages.

The prospective umpire will receive over 25 hours of instruction on the playing rules and mechanics (positions, movement, signals, related topics and handling game situations).

Course sessions will be held in Archbold at Ruihley Park Scout Cabin Saturday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion Saturday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and again at Ruihley Park Pavilion Sunday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the above sessions, there will be on-field opportunities as can be arranged. Participants are expected to attend all course sessions. But, if necessary, make-up sessions may be scheduled with the instructor.

Course fees are $130. This covers all classroom materials, texts, registration fees with OHSAA, etc.

Registration and payment must be completed online with OHSAA prior to the first class. To register and pay, visit officials.myohsaa.org/logon.

Anyone interested in taking this course to become an OHSAA registered softball umpire or needing more information and/or details for registering should contact Ned Ewers by email at ewers.ned@gmail.com or by phone at 419-439-6047.