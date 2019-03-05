Delta takes third, Archbold ninth at district wrestling

KANSAS, Ohio – Several area wrestlers qualified for state out of the Division III district tournament at Lakota which began Friday and wrapped up on Saturday.

Overall, Delta finished third as a team with 109 points, and had four advance to state. Archbold placed ninth (68) with three state qualifiers. Swanton, who placed 15th (33), qualified two.

Genoa won the team title at 238 points, easily eclipsing runner-up Milan Edison who finished with 153 points.

Leading Delta was Zack Mattin who won the title at 106 pounds.

The sophomore pinned Randy Matheny of Genoa in his first match, then won 8-3 over Jayden Strickland of South Central to advance to the semifinal. He pinned Michael Judge of Oak Harbor before besting Gavin Owens of Eastwood 6-3 for the title.

The elder Mattin, senior Cole Mattin, finished runner-up at 132 pounds. He opened with two pins, then reached the championship after Matthew Dewitz of Oak Harbor defaulted in the semifinal. Cole would drop a 3-2 decision to last year’s 120-pound state runner-up, Julian Sanchez of Genoa, to take second.

Dalton Richard placed third to advance for the Panthers at 285 pounds. The senior opened with a pin followed by a decision, but dropped to the consolation bracket when he was pinned by Noah Price of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in the semifinal. In the consolation Richard first pinned John Hill of Arcadia, then took third with a 3-1 sudden victory over Kain Brossia of Elmwood.

Also for the Panthers, Austin Kohlhofer (220) placed fifth with a 9-3 win over Mason McNalley of Lake. Tristen Saeger (195) fell in the fifth place match to Micah Ritter of Edgerton, placing sixth.

Archbold garnered top-four finishes from Zach Rocha (132), Brennan Short (138), and Kasyn Schaffner (160).

Rocha had to win four matches in the consolation bracket to qualify, after falling by default to Dakota Laughlin of Seneca East in his first match.

He responded by pinning Dino Donaldson of Van Buren, edging David Garcia of Gibsonburg 2-1, winning 6-2 over Austin Fulton of Bucyrus, and by default over Dru Baker of Liberty-Benton to reach the third place match. Rocha was defeated by Dewitz in the third place match, 4-2.

Short, on the otherhand, won a pair of matches before dropping to the consolation bracket. He then secured his ticket to state with a 4-3 win over Wil Roth of Sandusky St. Marys Central Catholic in the consolation semifinal. However, Short fell to Jordan Keegan of Edison 5-2 to finish fourth.

Schaffner also won two before falling to eventual runner-up in Trevor Franks of Lakota 7-3 in the semifinal. He reached the third place match with a pin in 1:58 against Logan Lloyd of Edison, but fell to T.J. Rhamy of Patrick Henry 2-0.

Carson Meyer (152) and Mason Babcock (182) added sixth place finishes for the Blue Streaks.

Ryan Marvin of Swanton, a sectional champion at 152 pounds, was placed on the same half of the bracket as state favorite Kevin Contos of Genoa. Marvin topped Gabe Vasquez of Oak Harbor and Levi Kibler of Ashland Crestview to advance to the semifinal against Contos.

Marvin dropped the semifinal 6-0 to the eventual district champion to fall to the consolation bracket. In the consolation semifinal he got by Plymouth sectional champion D.J. Slone of Willard 5-4 to punch his ticket to state.

Marvin defaulted in the third place match to finish fourth.

Zach Schaller faced the unenviable task of wrestling against Cameron Dickman of Oak Harbor in the opening round. Dickman was the sectional champion at Lake and after beating Schaller 11-5 went on to win the district title at 126 pounds.

Schaller dropped to the consolation bracket where he faced a long road to a state tournament appearance. He started with a pair of decision victories.

Schaller then pinned Van Buren sectional champion Wyatt Lucas of Arcadia and Jakey Neer of Milan Edison to secure his trip to Columbus. In the third place match he fell to Dakota Blanton of Ashland Crestview 12-4.

The 2019 Individual State Wrestling Tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus. Wrestling begins at 3 p.m. Thursday. Finals start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Team Scores (top 10)

1. Genoa Area 238.0; 2. Mil. Edison 153.0; 3. Delta 109.0; 4. Oak Harbor 98.5; 5. Liberty Center 93.5; 6. Elmwood 82.5; 7. Eastwood 71.0; 8. Gibsonburg 68.5; 9. Archbold 68.0; 10. St. Paul 51.0.