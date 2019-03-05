New football, volleyball coaches hired at Wauseon

Two new coaches were approved at a school board meeting for Wauseon Exempted Village Schools on Thursday.

Shawn Moore will be taking over the reins of the varsity football program, while Kelsey Wulf has been selected to lead the volleyball program at Wauseon.

“Wauseon High School is very fortunate to be able to maintain some consistency in our programs as we name two assistant coaches to head coaching roles in volleyball and football,” said high school athletic director Matt Hutchinson on the hires. “Both Kelsey Wulf and Shawn Moore were important pieces to our past successes in these sports and will be able to lead our student-athletes to positive experiences in the future.”

Moore, who had been an assistant under previous head coach Travis Cooper for a number of seasons, will look to put his stamp on the program. He was also the interim coach for two games last fall while Cooper served a suspension.

“Shawn Moore’s familiarity and positive rapport with our current student-athletes will help him make a smooth transition to his first head coaching role,” said Hutchinson. “He is respected by his teaching and coaching peers and has always displayed a high quality of character throughout his career. Shawn is a Wauseon graduate and has great pride in the tradition of Wauseon football. He has invested a significant amount of time and effort in the program both as a coach and player.”

Wulf replaces Bill Blanchong who stepped down after last season. Wauseon won a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title and district crown in Blanchong’s final season. She has experience coaching in the NWOAL, serving as Evergreen’s coach through the 2017-18 school year.

“Kelsey Wulf is one of the most accomplished volleyball coaches in northwest Ohio,” said Hutchinson of his new volleyball coach. “Her head coaching experience and volleyball knowledge allows us to continue to build upon a program that has established a solid foundation. I have no doubt Kelsey will provide the leadership and instruction to our athletes that will put them in a position to be successful on and off the court.”

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/03/web1_Shawn-MOore.jpg