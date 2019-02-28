Levi Seiler gets top honor in Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Wauseon and Archbold each had a pair named first team all-league when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced their all-league boys basketball teams earlier this week.

For Wauseon, Levi Seiler was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Joining him on the first team was Trent Armstrong.

Archbold had Austin Wiemken and Jeron Williams both make first team all-league. Second team all-league for the Blue Streaks was Rigo Ramos. Blue Streak first-year coach Joe Frank is the coach of the year, after leading the Streaks to an undefeated regular season.

Evergreen had one on the first team and two on the second team. Nate Brighton was first team all-league, while Chandler Lumbrezer and Mason Loeffler were second team all-league for the Vikings.

On the second team for Swanton were Jared Wilson and Randy Slink.

First team

Austin Wiemken, Archbold; Trent Armstrong, Wauseon; Jeron Williams, Archbold; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center; Nate Brighton, Evergreen.

Player of the Year: Levi Seiler, Wauseon.

Coach of the Year: Joe Frank, Archbold.

Second team

Jared Wilson, Swanton; Chandler Lumbrezer, Evergreen; Rigo Ramos, Archbold; Caleb Zuver, Bryan; Randy Slink, Swanton; Mason Loeffler, Evergreen.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Elijah Zimmerman, A.J. Mahnke.

Delta: Brady Wymer, Seth Burres.

Evergreen: Bryce Hudik, Nic Borojevich.

Swanton: Dylan Gilsdorf.

Wauseon: Trevor Rodriguez.

Levi Seiler of Wauseon drives on Josh Vance of Swanton during a NWOAL boys basketball game this season. Seiler received player of the year honors in the league. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_Seiler-against-Vance-1.jpg Levi Seiler of Wauseon drives on Josh Vance of Swanton during a NWOAL boys basketball game this season. Seiler received player of the year honors in the league. File Photo Nate Brighton of Evergreen posts up versus Delta in a non-league contest this season. He was the lone Viking to be named first team All-NWOAL. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_Brighton-post-up.jpg Nate Brighton of Evergreen posts up versus Delta in a non-league contest this season. He was the lone Viking to be named first team All-NWOAL. File Photo Jeron Williams of Archbold looks to create separation in the non-league game against Wauseon this season. He was first team all-league for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_Jeron-v.-Seiler.jpg Jeron Williams of Archbold looks to create separation in the non-league game against Wauseon this season. He was first team all-league for the Blue Streaks. File Photo