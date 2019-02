The Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league girls basketball teams earlier this month with many local girls receiving honors.

Delta’s Abby Freeman was selected as the player of the year in the league. Head coach Ryan Ripke was named NWOAL Coach of the Year for the league champion Panthers. Second team all-league for the Panthers were sisters Brooklyn Wymer and Braelyn Wymer.

Marisa Seiler made first team all-league for Wauseon. On the second team for the Indians was Sydney Zirkle.

Archbold had Lily Krieger make the first team. Second team all-league for the Blue Streaks was Andi Peterson.

For Swanton, Averie Lutz was first team all-league. Evergreen had a girl named to the second team as Savannah VanOstrand was honored.

First team

Kennedy Lamberson, sr., Bryan; Lily Krieger, sr., Archbold; Olivia Thompson, sr., Patrick Henry; Marisa Seiler, fr., Wauseon; Averie Lutz, soph., Swanton.

Player of the Year: Abby Freeman, sr., Delta.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Ripke, Delta.

Second team

Andi Peterson, sr., Archbold; Brooklyn Wymer, soph., Delta; Sydney Zirkle, jr., Wauseon; Savannah VanOstrand, jr., Evergreen; McKenzie Vance, soph., Patrick Henry; Braelyn Wymer, soph., Delta.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Addison Moyer, Gabby Nafziger.

Delta: Jessie Giguere, Brooklyn Green.

Evergreen: Mady Peluso.

Swanton: Bridget Harlett, Aricka Lutz.

Wauseon: Sam Aeschliman, Alexis Suarez.

Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives in from the wing in a game at Delta this season. She was first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_Seiler-v.-Delta.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives in from the wing in a game at Delta this season. She was first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. File Photo Delta’s Abby Freeman draws a foul during a game in Swanton this season. She was named the player of the year in the league. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_Freeman-fouled.jpg Delta’s Abby Freeman draws a foul during a game in Swanton this season. She was named the player of the year in the league. File Photo