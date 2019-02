TOLEDO – Delta seemingly had control of their first round Division III boys basketball sectional contest, with a 36-29 lead with 4:55 left.

That’s when Logan Carroll keyed a 13-0 Northwood run with a triplicate of three-point goals that helped lead the Rangers to a 45-42 win that ended the Panthers season Tuesday at Bowsher High School.

Delta finishes 6-17 on the year.

Early on it was the Panthers who pretty much got what they wanted offensively as Seth Burres played distributor from the high post.

The 6’4” senior found Ashton O’Brien for a layup and Hunter Tresnan-Reighard for a three-point play, that coupled with a pair of three-pointers by Jarod Kurfiss, gave Delta a 13-11 lead after the first quarter.

Cameron Price’s transition layup knotted the score 45 seconds into the second but the Panthers went on a 6-0 run, capped by Burres’ bucket from Brady Wymer to take a 19-13 lead.

However, consecutive turnovers led to Jay Moten’s triple off the glass, then steal and scores from Price and Moten gave the Rangers a 20-19 lead with 1:18 left.

Braden Risner’s bucket inside with 25 seconds left put the Panthers back on top, 21-20, at the break.

After Moten’s triple with 4:26 left in the third kept the Rangers a point away at 26-25, Delta again hit the Rangers with a 6-0 burst.

Risner’s score off the offensive glass, a Kurfiss jumper from the foul line extended, and Tresnan-Reighard’s score from Wymer gave Delta their bigggest lead at 32-25 with 1:53 to go in the third.

Burres’ easy score off an out-of-bounds play kept that seven point lead with 4:55 left before things unraveled for the Panthers.

With Northwood’s shots caroming off the rim faster than they went up, the Panthers got caught having the ball skid past them and the Rangers took advantage.

Logan McDermott got one of those rebounds and scored to begin the deciding run.

Then Carroll, who hadn’t scored all night, canned a second chance triple, then another that gave the Rangers a 37-36 lead with 3:46 left.

Carroll’s third from outside the arc 23 seconds later gave Northwood a 40-36 margin, then Price’s layup from Moten off the press breaking out-of-bounds play with 1:02 left upped the spread to 42-36.

Moten countered O’Brien’s baseline jumper with two from the line, but the Rangers began to misfire from the line.

Moten only hit 1 of 2 between Wymer’s 2 for 2 from the stripe and the senior guard’s driving layup with 11.6 left closed the gap to 45-42.

Donte Dixon missed both for the Rangers with 6.7 to go but with fouls to give, Northwood wasted three seconds off the clock, leaving the Panthers with one last shot for a tie.

Delta got Wymer heading to the rim, but his off-balance triple try was off the mark.

For the game, Moten was the only player who reached double figures with 18 points.

Northwood was 18 of 43 for the game from the field, but kept the Panthers tight in the last minute, going just 3 of 10 from the line, with many of those coming in the last 60 seconds.

Delta was 17 of 48 from the field.

Each team had 11 turnovers, the tell-tale stat was the fourth quarter rebounding where the Rangers had a 9-4 advantage. For the game, Northwood held a 30-27 advantage on the glass.

Northwood moves on to play state-ranked Cardinal Stritch Friday night at Bowsher in a sectional final.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

