NAPOLEON – Wauseon ran away with the Division II sectional wrestling championship at Napoleon on Friday and Saturday. The Indians had five champions to lead the way to the team title.

Damon Molina won his first two matches by pin before defeating Tyler Hisey of St. Marys Memorial 9-8 to reach the 106-pound final. In the final he beat top seed Colin Mellott of Wapakoneta 4-2 for the title.

At 120 pounds, Gavin Ritter started with a tech fall and then a pin to advance to the final. An 11-4 victory over Juan Perez of Defiance gave him the championship.

Nolan Ray used a pin and a tech fall to move to the final at 126 pounds. In the final he topped Zane Hull of Napoleon 6-3 for the championship.

Xavier Torres pinned his way to the title at 170 pounds. As the top seed, he started in the semifinal with a pin of Noah Vogel of St. Marys Memorial and won the title with a pin of Clay Adlesh of Lima Shawnee.

Aaron Harris claimed the fifth title for the Indians. He started with two pins of under 22 seconds and then used another pin to advance to the final. In the final, he won by tech fall, 20-5, over Eric Adkins of Lima Bath.

Five other Indians also advanced to the district tournament by placing in the top four of their weight class. Spencer Martinez (113), Connor Twigg (132), Ethan Glover (152) and Samuel Sosa (285) all finished third, while Drew Krall was fourth.

As a team, Wauseon tallied 240.5 points, far outpacing second place Napoleon’s 156 points.

The district tournament will be this Friday and Saturday at Norwalk High School. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

Division II

Team Scores

Wauseon 240.5, Napoleon 156, Wapakoneta 149.5, Defiance 138, St. Marys Memorial 137.5, Otsego 120, Celina 96, Van Wert 87, Lima Bath 85.5, Elida 69, Lima Shawnee 63, Bryan 34.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_Indian-logo-4.jpg