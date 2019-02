ROSSFORD – The bowling season came to an end for area bowlers from Swanton and Wauseon last week during the district tournament at Interstate Lanes.

The Swanton boys finished eighth as a team with a 3,476 score. St. Marys Memorial won with 3,916. Coldwater and St. Henry also qualified for state.

Derek Floyd and Michael Lawniczak led the way for Swanton with a 574 series to tie for 11th overall. The top 3 individual bowlers advanced to state.

Also for Swanton, Devon Crouse bowled a 515 series and Aaron Futch 446.

Competing individually for Wauseon, Chance Buehrer finished ninth with a 577 series. Brady Blaylock placed 47th (490) for the Indians.

The Swanton girls were 10th as a team with a score of 3,043, while Wauseon finished 12th with a score of 2,664. Bryan won the district with 3,700. St. Marys Memorial and Napoleon also advanced to state.

Hanna Patch paced Swanton with a 508 series to place 16th overall. Kylie Ulch bowled a 471 series and Amy Lawson 467. Ivy Serres bowled 287 over two games.

Mackayla Kearney finished with a 526 series for Wauseon, placing 10th overall. Also for the Indians, Quinlynn Rohda rolled a 265 and Jessie French 263, each over two games.

Team Scores

Girls

Bryan 3,700, St Marys Memorial 3,557, Napoleon 3,545, Coldwater 3,321, Perkins 3,308, Edison, 3,286, Port Clinton 3,265, Minster 3,088, Van Wert 3,055, Swanton, 3,043, Willard 3,019, Wauseon 2,664.

Boys

St. Marys Memorial 3,916, Coldwater, 3,864, St. Henry 3,820, Vermilion 3,729, Perkins 3,665, Fort Recovery 3,643, Eastwood 3,597, Swanton 3,476, Huron 3,440, Bryan 3,392, Napoleon 3,312, Port Clinton 3,285.