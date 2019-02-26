Wauseon’s Brooke Schuette makes podium at state swimming

CANTON – The Wauseon swimming and diving team wrapped up its season last week at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state meet at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Competing in Division II, the boys finished in a three-way tie for 33rd with 14 points. The girls were 30th out of 52 teams, notching 21.5 points.

In diving on Wednesday, Kennedy Nation reached the semifinal round in girls diving. She recorded 239.10 points to take 20th, but failed to qualify for the finals.

Leading the way for the girls in swimming action Friday was Brooke Schuette who made the podium in the 500-yard freestyle. She took eighth with a time of 5:09.23.

McKenzie Darnell placed 15th for the Indians, finishing the race in 5:17.01.

Schuette finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.44.

In the girls 200-yard freestyle relay, the Indians quartet of Darnell, Sarayna Russell, Megan Carroll and Schuette placed 15th. They finished with a time of 1:40.91.

The boys had a relay team place 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Ryan Scherer, Maddux Chamberlin, Andy Scherer and Branden Arredondo ended the season with a time of 3:18.94.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/02/web1_Indian-logo-3.jpg