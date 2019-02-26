Streaks capture outright league title

Despite trailing at the half to a stingy Swanton team, Archbold outscored the visiting Bulldogs 23-11 in the final quarter to close the regular season with a 66-46 win in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball Thursday.

The victory sealed a perfect regular season for the Blue Streaks, who finished with a 22-0 record and 7-0 mark in league play. Swanton closes at 9-13 and 3-4.

“This was a big win for us tonight,” said Archbold first-year head coach Joe Frank. “It has been 7 years since we last won an outright NWOAL title so this feels pretty sweet. I am so happy for the players. They have put a lot of work into the off-season and it is paying dividends. Swanton came to play tonight and gave us a great game.”

Pacing the top-ranked Streaks were Rigo Ramos with 18 points and Elijah Zimmerman who added 17. Randy Slink scored 15 for Swanton.

“Credit to coach (Joel) Visser and his team for the effort they gave tonight,” concluded Frank. “Now it’s time to prepare for tournament and we will work hard next week in practice. We want to be playing our best basketball at this point in the season and we have some work to do before that is possible.”

Archbold has a bye until the Division III sectional final where they will take on the winner of Liberty Center and Liberty-Benton this Friday at Elida beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Swanton takes on Woodmore at Clay High School Wednesday in a Division III sectional semifinal at approximately 8 p.m.

