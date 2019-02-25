Delta claims sectional wrestling crown

Delta took home a Division III sectional wrestling title Saturday, advancing several wrestlers to the district tournament in the process, in the sectional at Archbold.

The Panthers were first with 213 total points, Liberty Center was runner-up with 201 and Archbold third at 176.

Locally Delta had eight wrestlers advance, Archbold seven, Swanton four and Evergreen two.

The Panthers got first place finishes from Zack Mattin at 106 pounds, Cole Mattin (132), Dawson Swicegood (145), Austin Kohlhofer (220) and Dalton Richard (285).

There were just four wrestlers at 106 as Zack Mattin pinned Trever Johnson of Ayersville and Vince Monnin of Tinora to claim the title.

Cole Mattin also pinned his way to a title. He turned over Cody DeKoeyer of Swanton, Jordan Mudel of Paulding and Zach Rocha of Archbold.

Swicegood earned a pair of pins to reach the semifinal where he won by injury default over Archbold’s Juan Garcia. He claimed the title with a pin in 3:38 over Jacob Thompson of Fairview.

Following a bye, Kohlhofer pinned Chase Eitniear of Ayersville, won 7-4 over Ray Culler of Liberty Center, and pinned Wes Bowers of Fairview to win at 220 pounds. Richard won the 285-pound title with four pins. He won by fall over Spencer Simon of Archbold, Cody Sheller of Evergreen, Conner Johnson of Liberty Center and Jakob Backhaus of Fairview.

Tristen Saeger finished third for the Panthers at 195 pounds, topping Logan York of Evergreen 4-1 in the third place match.

Carson Chiesa (113) and Rollin Robinson (182) each advanced with fourth place finishes.

Winning titles for Archbold were Brennan Short (138), Kasyn Schaffner (160) and Mason Babcock (182).

Short earned a 13-5 major decision over Jack Figgins of Hicksville, shut out Fairview’s Kaden Blair 5-0 and defeated Garrett Shreve of Ayersville 7-2.

Schaffner opened with a pin of Hunter Rue of Ayersville, then added a win by disqualification, and edged Brian Floyd of Evergreen 9-8 in the title match.

Babcock defeated Carl Yaney of Liberty Center 6-5, pinned Nick Reed of Fairview and defeated Adrian Simonin of Paulding 10-3.

Runners-up for the Streaks were Andrew Francis (120) and Rocha (132). Earning third place finishes were Garcia (145) and Carson Meyer (152).

Ryan Marvin led four Swanton wrestlers who are moving on to the district competition.

Marvin avenged two previous losses to Liberty Center’s Tyler Kay to win the sectional championship at 152 pounds. He won 3-1 in sudden victory to claim the title.

To get there, Marvin started with pins of Joseph Romes of Ayersville and Bryce Krill of Fairview. In the semifinal he beat Archbold’s Carson Meyer 7-3.

Zachary LaPlante (113) and Ethan Branum (138) each finished third for the Bulldogs.

Zach Schaller overcame injury to advance at 126 pounds for Swanton. In the semifinal, Schaller injury defaulted putting him the consolation bracket. In the consolation semifinal, he managed to pin Coltyn Aden of Ayersville to advance to the district. Schaller also injury defaulted in the third place match to finish fourth.

Floyd (160) and York (195) advanced for Evergreen. Runner-up for the Vikings was Floyd, while York placed fourth.

The district tournament is Friday and Saturday at Lakota High School. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

Division III Archbold Sectional

Team scores

1. Delta 213; 2. Liberty Center 201; 3. Archbold 176; 4. Tinora 116.5; 5. Fairview 115; 6. Swanton 104.5; 7. Ayersville 103; 8. Edgerton 78.5; 9. Antwerp, Paulding 64; 11. Montpelier 58; 12. Evergreen 51; Hicksville 4.

Delta's Cole Mattin in an early round match against Cody DeKoeyer of Swanton at 132 pounds. He went on to win the title, his fourth straight sectional crown. Andrew Francis of Archbold, top, handles Robbie Boulton of Delta at 120 pounds. The Blue Streaks had seven wrestlers punch their ticket to the district with top four finishes at the sectional tournament over the weekend. Dawson Swicegood of Delta, top, performs at 145 pounds. He was one of five Panthers who captured sectional titles over the weekend. Brennan Short of Archbold, top, in a match at 138 pounds during the sectional tournament. He was one of three Blue Streaks to grab titles.