Local bowlers advance to district

NAPOLEON – A total of three teams and a pair of individual boy qualifiers advanced out of the Division II sectional bowling tournament held at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon last Friday and Saturday.

In girls action Friday, teams from Wauseon and Swanton advanced. The Wauseon girls placed third with a 3,348 team total. Swanton finished fourth with a score of 3,316.

Bryan took second followed by the team from Napoleon.

Jessie French paced the Indians with a 573 series over three games. Quinlynn Rohda added a 523 series, Mackayla Kearney 516, Elena Pratt 401 and Emily Brunn 279.

Not to anyone’s surprise, Amy Lawson paced the Bulldog girls with a 558 series over three games. Trinity Proehl was next with a 508 series, Kylie Ulch 491, Gabriel Mosher 466 and Hanna Patch 458.

Finishing 20th overall but not advancing was Alli Hite of Delta. She rolled a 506 series.

Swanton was fourth in the boys tournament with a 3,644 total. Bryan took first, Eastwood was second and Napoleon third.

The Bulldogs were led by Derek Floyd with a 565 series. Aaron Futch added a 523, Michael Lawniczak 481, Alexander Hicks 478 and Devon Crouse 475.

Wauseon’s team failed to qualify but they did have a pair of individual qualifiers, including one who rolled the tournament’s highest series. Chance Buehrer had the best score with a 665 series, 16 pins ahead of runner-up Wade Allport of Bryan.

Brady Blaylock added a fifth place finish to advance, notching a 606 series. Kenyon Lovins was 15th (558) for the Indians.

Another high finisher in the county came from Will McQueen of Delta who placed 13th (560).

The district tournament at Interstate Lanes in Rossford kicks off today at 5 p.m. with the boys competition. The girls are in action Friday beginning at 5 p.m.